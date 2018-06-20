Panasonic P90 entry-level smartphone launched in India with 5-inch display and 2400 mAh battery

Earlier last month, Japanese tech giant Panasonic launched its entry-level P95 smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹4499. And now today, further expanding its portfolio of P series smartphones in India, Panasonic has announced the launch of Panasonic P90.

The Panasonic P90, like the P95, is an entry-level smartphone. It is powered by MediaTek’s MTK6737 quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.25 GHz and is paired with 1 GB RAM. The smartphone sports a 5-inch display that has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels along with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass atop.

The Panasonic P90 runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and there’s no word from Panasonic regarding the Oreo update for the P90. However, as this is an entry-level smartphone, we aren’t keeping high hopes for Oreo update.

That said, the Panasonic P90 comes with 16 GB of storage, but, you do have the option to expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card. For photography, the P90 sports a 5 MP camera both on the front and back, and, both of them are accompanied by flash.

The Panasonic P90 is offered in Blue, Black and Gold colors, and it ships with a 2400 mAh battery that keeps the show running.

Panasonic P90 Specifications

Panasonic P90 Price in India and Availability