OnePlus rolling out OxygenOS 5.1.3 update for OnePlus 5 and 5T

Two days ago, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS 5.1.8 update for the OnePlus 6 that came with fix for stability issues as well updated bootloader for improved security. Well now, OnePlus is rolling out updates for its older smartphones – the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T.

OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 5.1.3 update for OnePlus 5 and 5T which weighs around 60 MB in size and is rolled out over-the-air. This is a minor update and doesn’t bring along new features to either the 5 or 5T. However, it does come with updated bootloader for better security of the devices.

In addition to updated bootloader, the OxygenOS 5.1.3 update also comes with general bug fixes as well as fix for Bluetooth connection issues that some users were facing. Having said that, the update doesn’t bring along the latest Android security patch, which means even after you install this update, the Android security patch level on your OnePlus 5 and 5T still remains on May 1, 2018 security patch level.

Here’s the changelog of OxygenOS 5.1.3 update for OnePlus 5 and 5T:

System – Updated bootloader for system security enhancement

System – General bug fixes and improvements

Bluetooth – Fixed stability issue with the Bluetooth connection for cars

As always, the update for both the OnePlus 5 and 5T is rolled out incrementally over-the-air, which means only a small percentage of users will get it initially, with wider roll-out commencing in a few days. That said, if you cannot wait for the update notification to pop-up on your 5 and 5T, then you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > System updates menu.

