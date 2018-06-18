OnePlus rolling out OxygenOS 5.1.8 update for OnePlus 6 in India

More than a week ago, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS 5.1.6 update for OnePlus 6 that brought in Portrait Mode for front camera, battery percentage in Status Bar, and more. However, last weekend, OnePlus halted the roll-out of OxygenOS 5.1.6 update in India due to stability issues. Well now, OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 5.1.8 update in India that fixes the issues that marred the 5.1.6 update.

OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 5.1.8 update for OnePlus 6 that fixes the stability issues, however, the update also comes with optimizations for call quality as well as improvements to network stability. That said, last week, OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS 5.1.7 update for OnePlus 6, but, it wasn’t rolled out in India.

Well, the OxygenOS 5.1.8 update that’s rolling out in India also includes the features that were included in the 5.1.7 update.

Here’s what OxygenOS 5.1.8 update brings to OnePlus 6:

Phone – Optimized call quality

System – Fixed system stability issues

Networks – Improved network stability and general bug fixes

System – Fixed schedule setting issue for Do Not Disturb(DND) mode (for India)

System – Updated bootloader for system security enhancement (for India)

System – General bug fixes and improvements (for India)

As always, the update is rolled out incrementally over-the-air, which means only a small percentage of users will receive it initially. However, a wider roll-out will commence in a few days. And, if you cannot wait for the update notification to show up on your OnePlus 6, you can head over to the Settings > System updates menu to check for the update manually.

