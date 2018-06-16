Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Hands-on [Images]

Xiaomi has entered the selfie-centric segment starting with the last year’s Redmi Y1 and this time, they launched the Redmi Y2 featuring a 16 MP selfie camera. Xiaomi has secured the budget smartphone market, and now adding the selfie features to its devices makes it more consistent. Here’s what we have to say about the latest selfie smartphone Redmi Y2.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Specifications

Display: 5.99-inch IPS Display, HD+ Resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio

5.99-inch IPS Display, HD+ Resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio Software: MIUI 9.5 based on Android Oreo

MIUI 9.5 based on Android Oreo Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back Face Unlock: Yes

Yes CPU: Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, 14nm, 64-bit

Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, 14nm, 64-bit GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Memory: 3 GB OR 4 GB, LPDDR3

3 GB OR 4 GB, LPDDR3 Storage: 32 GB OR 64 GB, microSD support (dedicated)

32 GB OR 64 GB, microSD support (dedicated) Main Camera: Dual cameras 12 MP + 5 MP

Dual cameras 12 MP + 5 MP Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.0, wide-angle lens (79.8-degree FOV), 5-element lens, Low-Light Selfie, Auto HDR, AI Beautify 4.0

16 MP f/2.0, wide-angle lens (79.8-degree FOV), 5-element lens, Low-Light Selfie, Auto HDR, AI Beautify 4.0 Connectivity: micro USB, 3.5 mm headphones port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

micro USB, 3.5 mm headphones port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled Battery: 3,080 mAh

3,080 mAh Price: Rs 9,999 (3 GB RAM & 32 GB Storage), Rs 12,999 (4 GB RAM & 64 GB Storage)

Rs 9,999 (3 GB RAM & 32 GB Storage), Rs 12,999 (4 GB RAM & 64 GB Storage) Availability: Exclusively on Amazon India, starting from 12th June 2018 at 12:00 noon. Also available on Mi.com and Mi Home stores.

Exclusively on Amazon India, starting from 12th June 2018 at 12:00 noon. Also available on Mi.com and Mi Home stores. Offers: Rs 500 instant discount on ICICI credit cards, Rs 1,800 instant cashback and up to 240 GB data free on Airtel

The Redmi Y2 sports a large 5.99-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio which certainly adds to the list of FullScreen display smartphones. The screen has no fancy 2.5D curved glass on top. It does feel large, but the curved edges get you the grip.

The Rs 10,999 Honor 9 Lite is one of the primary competitors of the Redmi Y2, however, it also stands against its own sibling Redmi Note 5. But what’s the difference with the same priced Redmi Note 5? The Redmi Y2 is actually designed for the selfie business and there are a few areas where Redmi Y2 shines out.

The major highlight of the phone is the selfie camera featuring an AI-powered 16 MP sensor on the front with an LED flash. Other differences you can see on the Redmi Y2 are the metallic look-a-like plastic unibody and dual rear cameras versus the single camera on the Redmi Note 5.

On flipping the phone, the rear side carries AI-powered dual cameras (12 MP + 5 MP) and a fingerprint scanner below it. The 16 MP f/2.0 selfie camera on the front offers a wide-angle lens and Beautify 3.0 to enhance the selfies.

Inside you will find the CPU upgraded from its predecessor, it’s now powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC found on the Redmi Note 5. Furthermore, it’s paired with either 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage or 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

The good thing is now it comes with a separate microSD slot, and not on the SIM 2. It runs on MIUI 9.5 OS based on Android Oreo and a fueled by a 3,080 mAh battery.

Not much has changed on the sides, the power button and the volume keys are on the right side, you will find a 3.5 mm headphones port and an IR blaster on top and the usual micro USB port. The SIM tray on the left is a major change, as mentioned above. It hops in the microSD card on the separate slot unlike the rest of the Xiaomi phones which are still on the hybrid SIM tray.

The price of the Redmi Y2 starts at Rs 9,999 for the base variant and Rs 12,999 for the top variant i.e. 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. Xiaomi’s decision to keep it low on the price seems to add a great value, the budget fans who want a good selfie camera now has a choice. However, things like HD+ display may sound mediocre for the price, the Honor 9 Lite and ZenFone Max Pro M1 offer a competitive package.