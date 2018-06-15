OnePlus halts OxygenOS 5.1.6 update for OnePlus 6 in India due to stability issues

Last week, OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS 5.1.6 update for the OnePlus 6 that brought Portrait Mode for the front camera while also adding battery percentage in Status Bar and VoLTE support for Idea Cellular. However, OnePlus has now announced that it has halted the OxygenOS 5.1.6 update in India.

The roll-out of OxygenOS 5.1.6 update in India has been halted by OnePlus citing stability issues that have been reported by some users. That said, OnePlus has also announced that it is rolling out OxygenOS 5.1.7 update for the OnePlus 6, but, it won’t be released in India. However, the company has said that it will roll-out OxygenOS 5.1.8 update in India next week that will contain fix for the issues reported as well as all the features that are included in OxygenOS 5.1.7 update.

Here’s the entire changelog of OxygenOS 5.1.7 update for OnePlus 6:

System – Fixed schedule setting issue for Do Not Disturb(DND) mode

System – Updated bootloader for system security enhancement

System – General bug fixes and improvements

As always, OxygenOS 5.1.7 update for OnePlus 6 will be rolled out incrementally over-the-air, which means only a small percentage of users will get it initially. However, a wider roll-out will commence in the next few days.

Also Read: 30 OnePlus 6 tips, tricks and hidden features to make the most out of it

Having said that, if you can’t wait for the update notification to pop up on your OnePlus 6, you can check for it manually by heading over to the Settings > System updates menu.

Are you a OnePlus 6 owner? Did you face any issues with OxygenOS 5.1.6 update?

Source