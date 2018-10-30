OnePlus 6T launched in India with Snapdragon 845 SoC, Android Pie and In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

At an event held in New York yesterday, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 6T — a mid-cycle refresh to the OnePlus 6 that was launched back in May this year. And now today, at an event held in New Delhi, OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 6T in India.

The innards on the OnePlus 6T almost remain the same as that of the OnePlus 6, but, there are some changes and improvements that the 6T brings in over the 6. Firstly, the design of the OnePlus 6T is a bit different than that of the OnePlus 6. The 6T does retain the glass-metal construction like the 6, but, it now comes with a bit larger display.

The OnePlus 6 came with 6.28-inch display whereas the OnePlus 6T comes with a 6.41-inch display. The display on the OnePlus 6T has aspect ratio of 19.5:9 as opposed to 19:9 on OnePlus 6, with the resolution now set to 2340 x 1080 pixels. Besides, while the OnePlus 6 came with iPhone X-like notch, the OnePlus 6T comes with a smaller notch having the shape of a waterdrop. This display helps the smartphone achieve a screen-to-body ratio of 86%, while also offering a bit more screen real estate.

Round the back, you can see dual cameras stacked vertically in the center. Just like what we have seen on the OnePlus 6. But, do notice that the fingerprint scanner that was present on the OnePlus 6 below the dual cameras is now missing from the OnePlus 6T. Well, that’s because the OnePlus 6T comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner that lets you unlock the smartphone by placing your finger on a designated area of the screen. This in-display fingerprint scanner is called ‘Screen Unlock’ by OnePlus, and, the company says that it can unlock the phone in 0.34 seconds.

Another difference between the OnePlus 6 and 6T is the battery. The OnePlus 6 shipped with a 3300 mAh battery, whereas the OnePlus 6T ships with a larger, 3700 mAh battery. The OnePlus 6T also comes with Dash Charge technology, but it’s now referred to as ‘OnePlus Fast Charge’, all because of a German audio company that has sued OnePlus. Furthermore, the OnePlus 6T also doesn’t come with a 3.5 mm headphone jack that was present on the OnePlus 6. Well, OnePlus removed the jack because it wanted space to accommodate the in-display fingerprint scanner as well as larger battery.

For photography, the OnePlus 6T comes with a dual camera setup at the back. This dual camera setup consists of one 16 MP snapper and one 20 MP snapper, and, for selfies and video calls, you get a 16 MP single snapper on the front. The camera setup on the OnePlus 6T remains the same as that of OnePlus 6.

With that being said, the OnePlus 6T does come with some new camera features like Nightscape, Studio Lighting and AI Scene Detection. The Nightscape feature helps users take better photos in low-light conditions, whereas Studio Lighting helps you take better portraits.

That said, the OnePlus 6T comes with Snapdragon 845 SoC running the show, and, it’s offered in three different configurations – 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. OnePlus has done away with 64 GB storage, which kind of makes sense as the smartphone doesn’t come with microSD card slot for storage expansion.

On the software front, the OnePlus 6T runs Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box which is the latest version of Android. This makes OnePlus one of the first non-Google smartphones that ship with Android Pie. The 6T also comes with features like Smart Boost and improved navigation gestures that OnePlus calls Navigation Gestures 2.0.

OnePlus 6T Specifications

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie

OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D Gorilla Glass 6, DCI-P3 and sRGB support, Night Mode, Reading Mode

6.41-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D Gorilla Glass 6, DCI-P3 and sRGB support, Night Mode, Reading Mode Rear Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX 519, f/1.7 aperture, 1.22 µm pixel size, EIS, OIS, PDAF) + 20 MP (Sony IMX 376K, f/1.7 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF) with AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, RAW Image Support, Nightscape, Studio Lighting, HDR, 4K recording at 30/60 FPS, 1080p recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p recording at 30 FPS, Super Slow Motion recording (1080p at 240 FPS, 720p at 780 FPS) and dual-LED flash

16 MP (Sony IMX 519, f/1.7 aperture, 1.22 µm pixel size, EIS, OIS, PDAF) + 20 MP (Sony IMX 376K, f/1.7 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF) with AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, RAW Image Support, Nightscape, Studio Lighting, HDR, 4K recording at 30/60 FPS, 1080p recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p recording at 30 FPS, Super Slow Motion recording (1080p at 240 FPS, 720p at 780 FPS) and dual-LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX 371) with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, EIS, Portrait Mode, Studio Lighting, HDR and Screen Flash

16 MP (Sony IMX 371) with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, EIS, Portrait Mode, Studio Lighting, HDR and Screen Flash Internal Storage: 128 GB (with 6 and 8 GB RAM variants), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM variant) UFS 2.1 2-Lane

128 GB (with 6 and 8 GB RAM variants), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM variant) UFS 2.1 2-Lane SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, DL CAT16/ UL CAT13 (1Gbps/150 Mbps), 2×2 MIMO, USB OTG, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, DL CAT16/ UL CAT13 (1Gbps/150 Mbps), 2×2 MIMO, USB OTG, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner (Screen Unlock), Face Unlock, Water Resistant, Alert Slider, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, aptX, aptX HD, Smart Boost, Navigation Gestures 2.0

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner (Screen Unlock), Face Unlock, Water Resistant, Alert Slider, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, aptX, aptX HD, Smart Boost, Navigation Gestures 2.0 Colors: Mirror Black, Midnight Black

Mirror Black, Midnight Black Battery: 3700 mAh with OnePlus Fast Charge (5V/4A)

OnePlus 6T Price in India and Availability

Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage (in Mirror Black only): ₹37,999

₹37,999 Price of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage (in Mirror Black and Midnight Black): ₹41,999

₹41,999 Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage (in Midnight Black only): ₹45,999

₹45,999 Availability: Goes on sale from November 1 exclusively on Amazon India. Will go on open sale on Amazon India from November 3. It will also be available for purchase through OnePlus India’s official website as well as through Reliance Digital and Croma stores across the country.

OnePlus 6T Launch Offers