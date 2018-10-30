Late last month, HMD Global rolled out Android 9.0 Pie update for Nokia 7 Plus, making it the first Nokia smartphone to run this latest version of Android. And then earlier this month, HMD Global released a list of Nokia smartphones that are in line to get Android Pie next. One of those smartphones included Nokia 6.1, which is now receiving the Android Pie update.

HMD said that the Nokia 6.1 would receive the Android Pie update in October, and, staying true to its promise, HMD Global has started rolling out the Android Pie update for Nokia 6.1 just a day before the month of October comes to an end.

The Android Pie update rolling out for Nokia 6.1 carries version number V3.260 and weighs more than 1.4 GB in size. Being an Android Pie update, it brings in features like App Actions, Adaptive Brightness, and new System Navigation. Besides, it also comes with new Camera app with new UI, Google Lens, and Google Motion integration.

The Nokia 6.1 was announced back in May this year with Android 8.1 Oreo, and, it now becomes the second Nokia smartphone receiving the Android Pie update. In addition to the Nokia 6.1, HMD had said that the Nokia 6.1 Plus would also receive the Android Pie update in October. Well, we still have one day before October comes to an end, so we might hear about Pie rolling out for Nokia 6.1 Plus tomorrow.

Nokia 6.1 Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor

4 GB LPDDR4 GPU: Adreno 508

Android 8.1 Oreo (Android 9.0 Pie rolling out) Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3

16 MP with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture Carl Zeiss Optics and dual-tone flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 84° wide-angle lens

32/64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0

Fingerprint Scanner, Dual-Sight Mode (Bothie), Face Unlock, Nokia OZO Audio Colors: Black-Copper, White-Iron

Are you a Nokia 6.1 user? Have you received the Android Pie update yet?