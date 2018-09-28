Nokia 7 Plus finally starts receiving Android 9.0 Pie update

HMD Global – the official licensee for Nokia phones – launched the Nokia 7 Plus back in February this year. The Nokia 7 Plus is an Android One smartphone and was launched with Android 8.0 Oreo. The smartphone picked up Android 8.1 Oreo later in April, and now, it’s finally receiving the Android 9.0 Pie update.

Everybody wants a piece of the Pie! 🥧 #Nokia7Plus is now on pure Android 9™. Your device will be smarter, faster, and adapt as you use it. Which is your favorite feature? #Android9 pic.twitter.com/LPp5OKnAHQ — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) September 28, 2018

Nokia through Twitter has announced the roll-out of Android 9.0 Pie for Nokia 7 Plus. “Everybody wants a piece of the Pie! 🥧 #Nokia7Plus is now on pure Android 9™. Your device will be smarter, faster, and adapt as you use it. Which is your favorite feature?” Nokia tweeted.

With the roll-out of Android Pie update, Nokia 7 Plus becomes the third non-Google phone to be running the stable version of Android Pie. Essential Phone got the Android Pie update on the same day as the first and second-gen Pixels, and the OnePlus 6 got the Android Pie update last weekend.

At the launch event of Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus in New Delhi last month, Juho Sarvikas – Chief Product Officer at HMD Global – had announced that Nokia 7 Plus would get the Android Pie update in September. But, two days ago, Sarvikas announced that Android Pie update for Nokia 7 Plus was delayed due to “platform specific certification bugs”, and that they were “running final rounds of tests for quality assurance”.

That said, with Android Pie rolling out, Nokia 7 Plus users get features like App Actions, Slices, Adaptive Battery, New System Navigation, and more. The Nokia 7 Plus also gets Digital Wellbeing feature, but it will only be available in Autumn.

“We constantly strive to deliver on our promise of offering pure, secure, up-to-date Android on Nokia smartphones. Today, we are extremely delighted to start the roll out of Android 9 Pie on Nokia 7 plus – making us among the first to offer the latest innovations from Google, including Android One exclusive features such as App Notifications, to the value flagship tier.” said Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global.

“We are doing a phased roll-out to ensure quality. We will start with open markets and operators will follow shortly due to required approval process. Also note that we will roll out first 10% of install base and then expand but dont worry, you wont have to wait long.” Sarvikas said in a tweet.