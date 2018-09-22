OnePlus 6 gets stable build of Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS 9.0

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6 back in May this year. OnePlus 6 was launched with OxygenOS based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone was also a part of Google’s Android P Beta Program, and, OnePlus rolled out the first Android 9.0 Pie based OxygenOS Open Beta update for OnePlus 6 earlier this month. And, just under three weeks from releasing the first Open Beta, OnePlus has finally rolled out the stable build of Android 9.0 Pie for the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus has rolled out OxygenOS 9.0 which finally brings the stable build of Android 9.0 Pie to the OnePlus 6. As this update is based on Android Pie, it brings in Android Pie features to the OnePlus 6. It brings in a new UI along with adaptive battery support and Android Pie navigation gestures. In addition to that, OxygenOS 9.0 also bumps up the Android security patch on OnePlus 6 to September 1, 2018.

Here’s the entire changelog of Android Pie based OxygenOS 9.0 update for OnePlus 6:

Updated system to Android 9.0 Pie Brand new UI for Android Pie New adaptive battery support New Android Pie gesture navigation Updated Android security patch to 2018.9 Other new features and system improvements

Do Not Disturb mode New Do Not Disturb (DND) mode with adjustable settings

New Gaming mode 3.0 Added text notification mode Added notification for 3rd party calls

Accent color Supported accent color customization



The OxygenOS 9.0 update weighs more than 1.5 GB in size and is rolling out over-the-air. However, this is a staged roll-out, which means only a small numbers of users will receive the update initially, with broader roll-out commencing in “a few days”.

That said, those who are on Open Beta build will have to manually install the stable build on their OnePlus 6 by doing a clean flash. The OTA will be available here.

With this update, OnePlus 6 becomes the only sixth smartphone to run stable build of Android 9.0 Pie. Other five smartphones currently running stable builds of Android Pie are Essential Phone, Google Pixel, Google Pixel XL, Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL.

At a time when some “tech giants” are still busy updating their phones with last year’s Android Oreo, OnePlus certainly deserves a pat on its back for rolling out the Android Pie update within two months from the release.

