OnePlus 6 gets a taste of Android Pie with its first OxygenOS Open Beta update

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6 back in May this year. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, however, being a part of Google’s Android P Beta program, OnePlus 6 users were able to get Android P Beta on their units. But now that Google has released the stable version of Android 9.0 Pie, OnePlus has released the first OxygenOS Open Beta update for OnePlus 6 that brings Android Pie to this smartphone.

Yes, that’s right. OnePlus 6 gets a taste of Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS Open Beta 1 update. As this beta update is based on Android Pie, it brings in “brand new UI” along with Android Pie navigation gestures. In addition to that, the Open Beta 1 update also brings Gaming Mode 3.0 to the OnePlus 6 along with new improvements to the Do Not Disturb Mode.

Here’s the entire changelog of OxygenOS Open Beta 1 update for OnePlus 6:

Update system to Android 9.0 Pie

Brand new UI for Android P

New Android P gesture navigation

Other new features and system improvements

Supported accent color customization

New Do Not Disturb mode with adjustable settings

New Gaming Mode 3.0

Added text notification mode

Added notification for 3rd party calls

Having said that, the OxygenOS Open Beta 1 update for OnePlus 6 also comes along with some known issues.

These are the known issues with OxygenOS Open Beta 1 update for OnePlus 6:

Some applications may not function as expected when running on this beta version

Google Pay service is not working

Google Play Store might show “Device is not Certified by Google”

Now that OnePlus has released Android Pie-based Open Beta update, we can expect the company to release the Pie-based stable build soon. However, it could take at least a month or two for OnePlus to roll-out Android Pie-based stable build for the OnePlus 6, depending on the kind of bugs the company comes across. If you can’t wait, you can head over to the Source link below for more information on how you can flash the Android Pie-based OxygenOS Open Beta 1 update to your OnePlus 6.

