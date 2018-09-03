More than 200 smartphone models now support Airtel VoLTE

Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel – often referred to as Airtel – started rolling out its VoLTE service in India back in September last year. In the beginning, only 17 smartphones had support for Airtel’s VoLTE. But, after almost a year from starting to roll-out VoLTE service, more than 200 smartphones now support Airtel VoLTE.

Airtel has announced that more than 200 smartphones now support Airtel VoLTE in India. This includes smartphones from brands like Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Gionee, OPPO, Vivo, Lava, Karbonn, Zen, Tecno, Lephone, Itel, Honor, Micromax, Infinix, Intex, Panasonic, Huawei, Spice and Sony. Surprisingly, not a single Google smartphone currently supports Airtel VoLTE. At least that’s what Airtel’s official website says. However, we are hopeful that recent Google smartphones like the first and second-gen Pixel smartphones will soon receive support for Airtel VoLTE in India.

“Users of the best-selling 4G smartphones from major brands like OPPO, Vivo, Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Nokia, Panasonic, Xiaomi, Karbonn, Lava and Panasonic can now converse on the HD quality voice calling offered on Airtel VoLTE,” said Airtel.

Like we already said, Airtel started rolling out its VoLTE service in India in September last year, and now, after almost a year, Airtel’s VoLTE service is available across all the states of the country – except Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

With VoLTE, customers can enjoy benefits like “HD quality” voice calls, faster call setup times, and, the ability to make phone calls without disruption of 4G connection. However, do note that you are required to have an Airtel 4G SIM card and a VoLTE-enabled handset to be able to enjoy these benefits.

How to enable Airtel VoLTE on your smartphone ?