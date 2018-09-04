Latest update for POCO F1 brings in camera improvements and bug fixes

China-based Xiaomi’s new sub-brand POCO launched the POCO F1 in India around two weeks ago. The smartphone comes packed with an impressive hardware at an equally impressive price. The POCO F1 runs MIUI 9.6 out-of-the-box that’s based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and now, the smartphone is receiving an update that brings in improvements to the camera.

POCO has started rolling an update for the POCO F1 that carries version number MIUI 9.6.18.0EJMIFD and weighs 335 MB in size. The update improves the launching process of the phone’s camera in addition to optimizing image processing.

This update also enables audio recording with dual microphones while also removing an app called Mi Roaming that allowed the users to use mobile data without swapping SIM cards while roaming. Apparently, the app didn’t generate much interest among the users which has led to its deletion. You can click here to know more about the Mi Roaming app.

Having said that, the MIUI 9.6.18.0EJMIFD update for POCO F1 also fixes a bug that prevented “several apps” from launching. Furthermore, the company has also aligned the on-screen navigation buttons which were previously out of line.

The update is rolling out over-the-air and should reach all the users within a week or so. You can also check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings menu.

POCO F1 Specifications

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

POCO F1 Price in India and Availability

Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹20,999

