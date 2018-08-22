The Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi has announced a new sub-brand POCO to launch its flagship smartphone F1 at an event held in New Delhi. The POCO F1 is the flagship smartphone featuring the Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC, but priced in the midrange segment.

The POCO F1 is the first smartphone from POCO highlighting the Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 845 SoC which powers a handful of smartphones that launched this year. Since it has the most powerful Qualcomm chip, the phone uses a LiquidCool Technology cooling system to keep away the heat when on load.

The SoC further packs an Adreno 630 GPU for playing heavy games like PUBG Mobile on full settings. Other specs include up to 8 GB of RAM and a massive 256 GB of internal storage which expands via microSD card.

Jai Mani, Head of Product, POCO Global, said,

“POCO stands for ‘a little’ – we believe in starting small but dreaming big. As a small outfit within Xiaomi, POCO has the freedom to start from scratch, zeroing in on the product choices and technologies that matter. This is why we have created a smartphone that delivers unbelievable performance, focusing on the core innovations that truly matter, which we believe will resonate with tech enthusiasts.”

The POCO F1 sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ IPS display (2246 x 1080 pixels) and an aspect ratio of 19:9. No wonder it comes with a notch at the top of the display just like the others. On the camera’s front, the POCO F1 has a dual-camera setup at the back 12 MP + 5 MP camera. For selfies and video calls, you get a single 20 MP snapper on the front. The POCO F1 is powered by big 4,000 mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI skin on top.

There are a total of three variants, first being 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, second having 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, and the top-most variant comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB variant.

For its pricing, the POCO F1 comes at an eye-popping price, the base variant 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage starts at Rs 20,999, the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant starts at Rs 23,999 and the top variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is priced at Rs 28,999.

But on its first sale, the price of the POCO F1 will be Rs 19,999, Rs 22,999, and Rs 27,999 for the three variants, you get Rs 1,000 instant cashback to all HDFC credit and debit cardholders. In addition to that, there’s a 4th variant which is a limited edition phone, the POCO F1 Armoured Edition is priced at 29,999 with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

The POCO F1 will be available from 29th August exclusively on Flipkart and also on Mi.com. For other regions, the POCO F1 will be launching on 27 August for Jakarta, Hong Kong, and Paris.

POCO F1 Specifications

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB OR 8 GB RAM

6 GB OR 8 GB RAM GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) IPS display

5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) IPS display Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP with dual LED flash

12 MP + 5 MP with dual LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP

20 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid, dual-VoLTE support

Dual Hybrid, dual-VoLTE support Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, Liquid Cooling

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, Liquid Cooling Battery: 4,000 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

POCO F1 Price in India, Availability, & Offers