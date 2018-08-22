Samsung Galaxy Note9 launched in India with 6.4-inch Infinity Display, Dual Rear Cameras, Refined S Pen and 4000 mAh battery

More than a week ago, at its Unpacked event in New York, South Korean tech giant Samsung announced one of the most awaited smartphones of 2018 – the Samsung Galaxy Note9. And now today, at an event in New Delhi, Samsung has launched the Galaxy Note9 for the Indian market.

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 is successor to the Galaxy Note8 that was launched in India last year in September. The Galaxy Note9 looks very much similar to its predecessor and flaunts a glass-metal construction – meaning the front and back of the phone is covered with glass, whereas, the side frames are made out of metal.

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display that has a resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels and a pixel density of 516 ppi. The display has curved edges, and, phone has minuscule bezels at the top and bottom. And yes, unlike majority of the recently launched Android smartphones, the Galaxy Note9 also doesn’t come with any notch.

Moving on to the back, you see a dual camera setup which is placed in the center in horizontal orientation. The camera module also has a fingerprint scanner below it which is a much more easily accessible. Last year’s Note8 came had a fingerprint scanner that was placed awkwardly on to the right side of the cameras, making it very difficult to reach.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Note9 comes with Exynos 9810 SoC running the show that’s paired with 6 or 8 GB of RAM. The 6 GB RAM variant comes with 128 GB of internal storage, and, the 8 GB RAM variant comes with 512 GB of internal storage. And wait, that’s not it. You can also insert a microSD card of 512 GB to further expand the storage.

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy Note9 comes with two 12 MP cameras at the back – both of which are optically stabilized. However, the primary 12 MP camera is a Super Speed Dual Pixel camera with wide-angle lens and variable aperture, whereas, the secondary 12 MP camera comes with telephoto lens and f/2.4 aperture. The Galaxy Note9 also comes with features like Live Focus, AR Emoji and 960 FPS Slow-Motion video recording. Having said that, for selfies and video calls, you get an 8 MP camera on the front with f/1.7 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back, but, it also comes with Iris Scanner on the front that helps in unlocking the smartphone with your face in low-light conditions. The phone also comes with IP68 dust and water resistance as well as Water Carbon Cooling that prevents the device from overheating.

As this is a Galaxy Note device, you can S Pen to come along. However, the S Pen has been refined. It is now Bluetooth-enabled so that you can use it as a remote control to perform different things like opening the camera app and taking a picture, or, controlling the video playback on YouTube. Charging the S Pen is also pretty easy. All you have to do is slide it inside the slot on the Galaxy Note9, and will get 30 minutes of power in just 30 seconds.

Speaking of power, the Galaxy Note9 ships with a large 4000 mAh battery which supports both wired as well as wireless fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Note9 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 845 SoC or Exynos 9810 SoC (depending on the region)

Snapdragon 845 SoC or Exynos 9810 SoC (depending on the region) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4

6/8 GB LPDDR4 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.4-inch Quad-HD+ (2960 x 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display with 516 ppi pixel density and Gorilla Glass

6.4-inch Quad-HD+ (2960 x 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display with 516 ppi pixel density and Gorilla Glass Rear Camera: 12 MP Super Speed Dual Pixel (wide-angle lens, 1.4 µm pixel size, variable aperture: f1.5/f2.4, OIS) + 12 MP (telephoto lens, 1.0 µm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture, OIS) with 2x Optical Zoom, up to 10x Digital Zoom, Scene Optimizer, Flaw Detection, Live Focus, AR Emoji, 960 FPS, Super Slow-Mo, HDR and LED flash

12 MP Super Speed Dual Pixel (wide-angle lens, 1.4 µm pixel size, variable aperture: f1.5/f2.4, OIS) + 12 MP (telephoto lens, 1.0 µm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture, OIS) with 2x Optical Zoom, up to 10x Digital Zoom, Scene Optimizer, Flaw Detection, Live Focus, AR Emoji, 960 FPS, Super Slow-Mo, HDR and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/1.7 aperture

8 MP with f/1.7 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 512 GB (with 8 GB RAM)

128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 512 GB (with 8 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid (depending on the region)

Dual Hybrid (depending on the region) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Intelligent Scan (Face Unlock + Iris Scanning), Water Carbon Cooling, IP68 dust and water resistance, Heart Rate Monitor, Bixby Vision, AKG-tuned Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Samsung Knox, Samsung Dex, Bluetooth-enabled S Pen

Fingerprint Scanner, Intelligent Scan (Face Unlock + Iris Scanning), Water Carbon Cooling, IP68 dust and water resistance, Heart Rate Monitor, Bixby Vision, AKG-tuned Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Samsung Knox, Samsung Dex, Bluetooth-enabled S Pen Colors: Ocean Blue, Lavender Purple, Midnight Black, Metallic Copper

Ocean Blue, Lavender Purple, Midnight Black, Metallic Copper Battery: 4000 mAh with Fast Charging (wired and wireless)

Samsung Galaxy Note9 Price in India and Availability