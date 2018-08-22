10.or (pronounced as Tenor), a smartphone brand by Amazon India has launched its budget smartphone 10.or D2 which is the successor to the last year’s 10.or D and is a part of ‘Crafted for Amazon’ initiative. Since it’s an Amazon sub-brand, it will be available exclusively on Amazon India.

The key highlights of the smartphone are its 18:9 display, a new display standard you’ve seen on Android phones. There’s a 13 MP f/2.0 camera on the rear side using the Sony IMX258 sensor and a 5 MP f/2.0 selfie camera on the front side both aided by LED flash.

10.or D2 features Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box with the stock user interface and comes with a number of preinstalled Amazon apps – Amazon shopping, Kindle, Prime Video, Prime Music and Alexa.

Specs include a 1.4 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC paired with up to 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage with support for a microSD card up to 128 GB. The base variant starts with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage. It packs an Adreno 308 GPU for gaming needs and a 3,200 mAh battery that lasts over a day according to 10.or.

10.or D2 is available in two colors – Beyond Back, and Glow Gold. The price for the base variant i.e. 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage costs Rs 6,999 while the other variant which has 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage costs Rs 7,999. Sale starts on 28th August 2018 at 12 PM, however, Amazon Prime members can get early access from 27th August at 12 PM.

Commenting on the new launch, Noor Patel, Director – Category Management, Amazon India said,

“The 10.or D2 is a ‘Crafted for Amazon’ device that combines world-class manufacturing with high reliability & quality standards and is built with insights generated through our engagement with customers on Amazon.in. Our partner Huaqin Technologies, with several learnings from its predecessor 10.or D, has manufactured this second-generation smartphone exclusively for customers on Amazon.in. The smartphone offers top-notch specifications at a very competitive price, adding to the industry-leading exclusive mobile phone selection on Amazon.in.”

10.or D2 Specifications

Display: 5.45-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio

5.45-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio Software: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner: N/A

N/A CPU: 1.4 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC

1.4 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC GPU: Adreno 308

Adreno 308 Memory: 2 GB OR 3 GB RAM, LPDDR3

2 GB OR 3 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Storage: 16 GB OR 32 GB internal, expands via microSD card up to 128 GB

16 GB OR 32 GB internal, expands via microSD card up to 128 GB Main Camera: 13 MP f/2.0, Sony IMX258 LED flash

13 MP f/2.0, Sony IMX258 LED flash Selfie Camera: 5 MP f/2.0, LED flash

5 MP f/2.0, LED flash Connectivity: Micro USB, 3.5 mm jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

Micro USB, 3.5 mm jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Cellular: 4G LTE, 2x SIM (GSM)

4G LTE, 2x SIM (GSM) Battery: 3,200 mAh

10.or D2 Price in India & Availability