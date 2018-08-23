OxygenOS 5.1.5 update brings Project Treble support to OnePlus 5 and 5T

Earlier last month, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus released OxygenOS Open Beta updates 13 and 11 for OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively that brought in Project Treble support. And now, OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 5.1.5 update for both these phones that finally brings Project Treble support to all the units that aren’t flashed with a beta build.

The OxygenOS 5.1.5 update that’s being rolled out for OnePlus 5 and 5T weighs more than 1.6 GB in size and bumps up the Android security patch level on the phones to August 1, 2018. In addition to that, the phone now unlocks automatically whenever you enter the correct PIN as you no longer have to tap the ‘✓’ button to confirm the PIN.

That said, while this update does enable Project Treble for both the OnePlus 5 and 5T, the changelog strangely enough doesn’t have any mention of it. Either way, support for Project Treble isn’t directly useful to the end users. It’s more useful to ROM developers which makes it easier for them to quickly develop and update the ROM.

For those unaware, Project Treble is a modular architecture that makes it easier and faster for hardware makers to deliver Android updates without having to make any modifications to their own implementations. Well, with Project Treble enabled on OnePlus 5 and 5T, users of these phones can expect to receive Android version updates much faster than before.

The OxygenOS 5.1.5 update is being rolled out over-the-air, but, it’s currently only rolling out to a limited number of users, however, a wider roll-out will commence in a couple of days. You can also check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > System updates menu.

