Latest OxygenOS Open Beta updates bring Project Treble support to OnePlus 5 and 5T

Last month, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus released OxygenOS Open Beta update 12 and 10 for OnePlus 5 and 5T that came with June security patch and some optimizations to reduce the oil painting effect. Well now, the company has released OxygenOS Open Beta 13 and 11 for OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively that brings in Project Treble support to both these smartphones.

Yes, that’s right. The latest OxygenOS Open Beta updates finally bring in Project Treble support to both the OnePlus 5 and 5T. For those unaware, Project Treble was announced with Android 8.0 Oreo last year by Google to tackle the issue of slow software updates.

Project Treble is a modular architecture that makes it easier and faster for hardware makers to deliver Android updates without having to make any modifications to their own implementations. This makes it easier for the OEMs to deliver Android updates faster to their devices once released by Google.

Having said that, apart from bringing in Project Treble support to OnePlus 5 and 5T, the latest OxygenOS Open Beta updates also come with a “brand new user interface”, support for accent color customization, and more.

Here’s the entire changelog of OxygenOS Open Beta 13 and 11 for OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively:

System – A brand new user interface

System – Accent color customization (Settings > Display > Customization)

System – Project Treble support

Launcher – Improved search tags in the app drawer

Launcher – Added “New installs” category tag in the app drawer

Launcher – Improved app list for hidden space and toolbox

Phone – Optimized logic for the contacts page

Weather – Brand new design with improved user experience

Weather- All forecasts integrated under a single interface leading to a fully immersive experience

As always, these Open Beta updates will only be rolled out to those who have already flashed their OnePlus 5 or 5T with a previous beta build. However, those who are on official build can also give the Open Beta build a try, but, do note that beta builds aren’t as stable as the official builds and often contain bugs, hence, proceed by keeping that in mind. You can head over to the Source link below for download link and installation instructions.

Source