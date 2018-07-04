ASUS ZenFone 5Z launched in India with Snapdragon 845 SoC, up to 8 GB RAM and Dual Rear Cameras

Back in April, Taiwanese tech giant ASUS launched the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 in India. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 is a mid-range smartphone that comes with an impressive hardware at an impressive price. Now today, as earlier announced, ASUS has launched its flagship smartphone in India – the ASUS ZenFone 5Z.

Being a flagship smartphone, the ASUS ZenFone 5Z comes with Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 845 SoC under the hood which is paired with 6 or 8 GB RAM. The 6 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB and 128 GB internal storage options whereas the 8 GB RAM variant comes with 256 GB of internal storage. The ZenFone 5Z also becomes the only second smartphone in India which is powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC. First is the OnePlus 6 that was launched back in May.

That being said, the ASUS ZenFone 5Z looks very much like the iPhone X – thanks to the notched display and a glass back having dual cameras stacked vertically in the top-left corner. Getting into the details, the ASUS ZenFone 5Z sports a 6.2-inch display that has aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels. And, the notch on the ZenFone 5Z is also a bit smaller than that of the iPhone X.

Having said that, the dual camera setup at the back consists of one 12 MP and one 8 MP camera. And on the front, you have a single 8 MP snapper. The camera on the ZenFone 5Z also comes with some AI-based features. Moreover, the ZenFone 5Z also comes with a feature called Zenimoji which is a copy of Apple’s Animoji. In fact, ASUS at MWC 2018 even said “If fruits and Koreans can have it, we can have it too”.

Moving on, the ASUS ZenFone 5Z features a fingerprint scanner at the back that can also be used to drop down the notification panel with a swipe-down gesture on it. Well, even though the ZenFone 5Z comes with a fingerprint scanner, it also comes with the Face Unlock feature which can be used to unlock the smartphone using your face.

Lastly, the ASUS ZenFone 5Z is available in two colors – Meteor Silver and Midnight Black – and, ships with a 3300 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port.

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Specifications

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 LPDDR4X

Adreno 630 Operating System: ZenUI 5.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo

6.2-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) Super IPS+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP (with f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, Sony IMX363, 4-axis OIS, 5x high light sensitivity, 0.03s Dual Pixel PDAF, AI-powered, RAW support) + 8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture, 120-degree wide-angle FOV, OmniVision OV8856) with dual-tone LED flash

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 83-degree wide-angle lens Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1

Expandable up to 2 Tereabytes via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, FM, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Meteor Silver, Midnight Black Battery: 3300 mAh with ASUS BoostMaster Fast Charging and AI Charging

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Price in India and Availability

Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage: ₹29,999

₹29,999 Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage: ₹32,999

₹32,999 Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage: ₹36,999

₹36,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart from July 9

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Offers