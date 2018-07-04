ASUS ZenFone 5Z Hands-on and First Impressions

ASUS just launched the ZenFone 5Z in India and it seems the upgraded ZenFone 5, it’s the higher-spec variant and being the flagship offerings from the company. The ZenFone 5 series is one of the early adopters of the notch unveiled at the MWC after the iPhone X brought it. Now, there’s a chunk of Android smartphones carrying a notch, the OnePlus 6, Vivo X21, Honor 10, and a few more makes the ZenFone 5Z look like the others.

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Specifications

Display: 6.2-inch Super IPS+ display, Full HD+ resolution (2246 x 1080 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio, 90% screen-to-body ratio, 550 nits brightness, 96% NTSC color gamut, supports DCI-P3, 10 points multi-touch panel, Corning Gorilla Glass protection (front and rear)

6.2-inch Super IPS+ display, Full HD+ resolution (2246 x 1080 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio, 90% screen-to-body ratio, 550 nits brightness, 96% NTSC color gamut, supports DCI-P3, 10 points multi-touch panel, Corning Gorilla Glass protection (front and rear) Software: Android 8.0 Oreo, ZenUI 5, AI-Powered, upgradable to Android P

Android 8.0 Oreo, ZenUI 5, AI-Powered, upgradable to Android P Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back CPU: Up to Octa-core Kryo 385 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 10nm LPP FinFET, 64-bit, AI Boost

Octa-core Kryo 385 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 10nm LPP FinFET, 64-bit, AI Boost GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Memory: 4 GB or 6 GB or 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4X

4 GB or 6 GB or 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4X Storage: 64 GB or 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 2.1 internal, microSD card to 2 TB (SIM2)

64 GB or 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 2.1 internal, microSD card to 2 TB (SIM2) Main Camera: Dual Cameras (12 MP + 8 MP), 12 MP (RGB), f/1.8, 1.4um, Sony IMX363, 4-axis OIS, 5x high light sensitivity, 0.03s Dual Pixel PDAF, AI-powered, RAW support, 8 MP f/2.0, wide-angle 120-degree FOV, OmniVision OV8856, dual-tone LED flash

Dual Cameras (12 MP + 8 MP), 12 MP (RGB), f/1.8, 1.4um, Sony IMX363, 4-axis OIS, 5x high light sensitivity, 0.03s Dual Pixel PDAF, AI-powered, RAW support, 8 MP f/2.0, wide-angle 120-degree FOV, OmniVision OV8856, dual-tone LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP, f/2.0, OmniVision OV8856, 83-degree wide-angle FOV

8 MP, f/2.0, OmniVision OV8856, 83-degree wide-angle FOV Cellular: 4G LTE network, X20 LTE gigabit modem, Dual VoLTE-enabled, 2x Nano SIM (GSM), SIM2 as microSD

4G LTE network, X20 LTE gigabit modem, Dual VoLTE-enabled, 2x Nano SIM (GSM), SIM2 as microSD Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm jack, FM Radio, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS (A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS)

USB Type-C, 3.5 mm jack, FM Radio, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS (A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS) Audio: Dual speakers with NXP 9874 Smart AMP, Hi-Res Audio, DTS Headphone: X for 7.1 channel surround sound, dual microphones

Dual speakers with NXP 9874 Smart AMP, Hi-Res Audio, DTS Headphone: X for 7.1 channel surround sound, dual microphones Battery: 3,300 mAh, ASUS BoostMaster fast charging (18W), AI Charging

3,300 mAh, ASUS BoostMaster fast charging (18W), AI Charging Colors: Meteor Silver, Midnight Blue

Meteor Silver, Midnight Blue Dimensions: 153 mm x 75.65 mm x 7.7 mm

153 mm x 75.65 mm x 7.7 mm Weight: 165 grams (5.82 ounces)

165 grams (5.82 ounces) Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage: ₹29,999

Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage: ₹32,999

Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage: ₹36,999

₹29,999 ₹32,999 ₹36,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart from July 9

Available exclusively on Flipkart from July 9 Offers: ₹3000 off when purchased using ICICI Debit and Credit Cards

No-cost EMI starting at ₹3333/month

Flipkart Complete Mobile Protection at ₹499

₹2200 cashback and 100 GB additional data from Reliance Jio

Design & Build

Talking about the design of the ZenFone 5Z, it’s concealed with glass on both sides with metallic frames. The display on the ZenFone 5Z is a 6.2-inch Super IPS+ with bezel-less 19:9 screen using a resolution of Full HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels).

The ZenFone 5Z storms it with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC laced with up to 8 GB of massive RAM LPDDR4X and an extra-large 256 GB storage. It packs a 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 with eight Kryo 385 cores laced with up to 8 GB of massive RAM and a storage that goes as much as 256 GB. With Adreno 630, it has one of the fastest mobile GPUs on the planet.

You can say the performance is top notch and is almost faster than any other Android smartphone in the segment. OnePlus 6 is currently the only smartphone at par when it comes to the performance.

Moreover, there’s Face Unlock feature along with fingerprint that works for gestures like swiping on it to drop the notification panel. Connectivity options include a type-C USB port, 3.5 mm headphones jack. It packs a 3,300 mAh battery that supports fast charging via ASUS BoostMaster and uses AI charging to extend the battery lifespan by charging till 80% during sleeping hours.

Cameras

Cameras are the same as ZenFone 5, it equips dual (12 MP + 8 MP) cameras with one 12 MP main camera that supports AI Camera features with 16 different scenarios. The latter being an 8 MP camera for 120-degree wide-angle shots. The front camera is of 8 MP wide-angle for selfie needs.

Take a look at the camera samples below we have shared.

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Camera Samples

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Camera Shots Prev 1 of 7 Next Wide Angle (8 MP)

ZenUI 5 & Android 8.1 Oreo

The new ZenFone 5Z comes with the ZenUI 5 based on the Android 8.0 Oreo which is optimized for AI features like AI Camera, AI Display, AI Ringtone, AI Boost, AI Charging, AI Photo Learning. The ZenUI 5 looks new and refreshing, the smooth animations and performance of the interface are great.

ZeniMoji is a new addition to the ZenUI that resembles Apple’s Animoji, but works with video calling and live streaming that means you can add your emoji avatar on social media live.

The ASUS ZenFone 5Z is retailed at Rs 29,999 for 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant while the other two variants 6 GB + 128 GB and 8 GB + 256 GB are priced at Rs 32,999 and Rs 36,999. As far as the availability goes, you can get in on Flipkart.

We can say OnePlus 6 is its primary rival, however, considering the price, the Zenfone 5Z is value for the money. What do you think of the ASUS ZenFone 5Z, tell us under the comments?