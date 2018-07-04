ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 6 GB RAM variant to go on sale in India this month
Taiwanese tech giant ASUS at an event today in New Delhi launched the ASUS ZenFone 5Z for Indian market. The ZenFone 5Z is a flagship smartphone and is priced aggressively to take on the OnePlus 6. However, alongside launching the ZenFone 5Z for Indian market, ASUS also made an announcement related to the ZenFone Max Pro M1 that was launched in India back in April. ASUS has said that the 6 GB RAM variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 will go on sale in India this month.
For those unaware, ASUS launched a total of three different variants of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 in India – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. ASUS started selling the ZenFone Max Pro M1 in India through Flipkart from May 3, however, only the 3 and 4 GB RAM variants were sold, with no concrete information about the availability of the 6 GB RAM variant.
However, those who were waiting for the 6 GB RAM variant will be glad to know that it will go on sale in India this month. Of course, we don’t have an exact date yet, but we will have it soon.
That said, while the 3 and 4 GB RAM variants of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 come with 13 MP + 5 MP cameras at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front, the 6 GB RAM variant comes with a combination of 16 MP + 5 MP camera at the back along with a 16 MP camera on the front. Having said that, everything else remains the same.
ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 Specifications
- Display: 6.0-inch FullView IPS Display, Full HD+ Resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass
- Software: Android 8.1 Oreo
- Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back
- Face Unlock: Yes
- CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 260 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, 14nm
- GPU: Adreno 509
- Memory: 3 GB or 4 GB or 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4X
- Storage: 32 GB or 64 GB eMMC internal, expands via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- Main Camera: Dual cameras (13 MP + 5 MP), single LED flash, Dual cameras (16 MP + 5 MP) for 6 GB variant
- Selfie Camera: 8 MP (16 MP for 6 GB variant)
- Connectivity: micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS
- Cellular: 4G LTE, dual nano SIM, VoLTE-enabled
- Battery: 5,000 mAh
As far as the pricing of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 is concerned, the 3 GB RAM variant carries a price tag of ₹10,999, the 4 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹12,999, and, the 6 GB RAM variant will be sold at ₹14,999. Do check out our ZenFone Max Pro M1 review if you are planning to buy one.