ASUS ZenFone 5z with Snapdragon 845 SoC and a notched display launching in India on July 4
Back in April this year, Taiwanese tech giant ASUS launched the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 in India. And now, the company is all set to launch yet another smartphone in the country, dubbed ASUS ZenFone 5z. The ASUS ZenFone 5z is a flagship smartphone which was announced back in February this year at Mobile World Congress.
Two days ago, Indian e-commerce website Flipkart shared a teaser hinting at the launch of the ZenFone 5z in India. And now, the company has finally confirmed that ASUS is indeed launching the ZenFone 5z in India. It will be launched next week on July 4 and will be sold exclusively through Flipkart in India.
It's finally here! The Zenfone 5Z is set to redefine the flagship experience on 4th July, 12:30 pm. It features the world’s fastest flagship processor @qualcomm_in Snapdragon™ 845 with AI engine. Watch the live unveiling on @Flipkart https://t.co/x8WswM9ieP #FlagshipRedefined pic.twitter.com/uzW7T1lYkq
ASUS too has announced through Twitter that it will be launching the ZenFone 5z in India on July 4. The launch event will kick-off at 12.30 pm.
Like we already said, the ASUS ZenFone 5z is a flagship smartphone, and hence, it comes with Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 845 SoC under the hood which is mated to 4, 6 or 8 GB RAM. The 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of storage, 6 GB RAM variant comes with 128 GB of storage, and, the 8 GB RAM variant comes with 256 GB of storage.
There’s no word on pricing of the ASUS ZenFone 5z in India, however, we don’t have to wait much to know that as the launch is just a week away from now.
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Specifications
- Display: 6.2-inch Super IPS display, Full HD+ resolution (2246 x 1080 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio
- Software: Android 8.0 Oreo, ZenUI 5, AI-Powered, upgradable to Android P
- Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back
- CPU: Octa-core Kryo 385 processor, 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC
- GPU: Adreno 630
- Memory: 4 GB or 6 GB or 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4X
- Storage: 64 GB or 128 GB or 256 GB internal, microSD card support up to 2 TB
- Main Camera: Dual Cameras (12 MP + 8 MP)
12 MP (RGB), f/1.8, 1.4um, Sony IMX363, 4-axis OIS, 5x high light sensitivity, 0.03s Dual Pixel PDAF, AI-powered, RAW support, 8 MP f/2.0, wide-angle 120-degree FOV, OmniVision OV8856, dual-tone LED flash
- Selfie Camera: 8 MP, f/2.0, OmniVision OV8856, 83-degree wide-angle FOV
- Cellular: 4G LTE network, X20 LTE gigabit modem, Dual VoLTE-enabled, 2x Nano SIM (GSM)
- Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm jack, FM Radio, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS
- Audio: Dual speakers with NXP 9874 Smart AMP, Hi-Res Audio, DTS Headphone: X for 7.1 channel surround sound, dual microphones
- Battery: 3,300 mAh, ASUS BoostMaster fast charging, AI Charging
