Back in April this year, Taiwanese tech giant ASUS launched the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 in India. And now, the company is all set to launch yet another smartphone in the country, dubbed ASUS ZenFone 5z. The ASUS ZenFone 5z is a flagship smartphone which was announced back in February this year at Mobile World Congress.

Two days ago, Indian e-commerce website Flipkart shared a teaser hinting at the launch of the ZenFone 5z in India. And now, the company has finally confirmed that ASUS is indeed launching the ZenFone 5z in India. It will be launched next week on July 4 and will be sold exclusively through Flipkart in India.

It's finally here! The Zenfone 5Z is set to redefine the flagship experience on 4th July, 12:30 pm. It features the world’s fastest flagship processor @qualcomm_in Snapdragon™ 845 with AI engine. Watch the live unveiling on @Flipkart https://t.co/x8WswM9ieP #FlagshipRedefined pic.twitter.com/uzW7T1lYkq — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) June 26, 2018

ASUS too has announced through Twitter that it will be launching the ZenFone 5z in India on July 4. The launch event will kick-off at 12.30 pm.

Like we already said, the ASUS ZenFone 5z is a flagship smartphone, and hence, it comes with Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 845 SoC under the hood which is mated to 4, 6 or 8 GB RAM. The 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of storage, 6 GB RAM variant comes with 128 GB of storage, and, the 8 GB RAM variant comes with 256 GB of storage.

There’s no word on pricing of the ASUS ZenFone 5z in India, however, we don’t have to wait much to know that as the launch is just a week away from now.

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Specifications