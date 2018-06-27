OnePlus 6 Midnight Black variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage launched in India

Last month, at an event in London, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6 for global markets. And on the very next day, the OnePlus 6 was launched in India at an event in Mumbai. The smartphone went on sale in India a couple of days later. The OnePlus 6 comes in three configurations – 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. However, in India, if you wanted 256 GB storage, you had to buy the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition which quickly went out of stock. Well, if you are someone who want a OnePlus 6 with 256 GB of storage, here’s some good news for you. OnePlus has launched the Midnight Black variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage in India.

The Midnight Black variant, until now, was only available in 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage configuration in India. But now, it’s available with 256 GB storage as well. For those unaware, apart from coming in three different configurations, the OnePlus 6 also comes in three different colors (not counting the Avengers Edition) – Mirror Black, Midnight Black and Silk White.

The Mirror Black variant is available in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage option and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage option, whereas, the Midnight Black and Silk White variants are only available in 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage configuration. However, now that OnePlus has launched the Midnight Black variant with 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage configuration in India, potential customers now get more options to choose from.

The only other OnePlus 6 variant that’s launched with 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage in India is the Avengers Edition which is currently out of stock. Hence, those who want more than 128 GB storage can pick up the Midnight Black 256 GB storage variant.

The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition is priced at ₹44,999 in India, whereas, the Midnight Black 256 GB storage variant is priced at ₹43,999. It will go on sale in India from July 10 through Amazon India and will be available for purchase through OnePlus.in and offline stores from July 14.

