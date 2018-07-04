iVOOMi i2 Lite Hands-on [Images]

iVOOMi’s first smartphone to feature with the new 18:9 display and dual cameras in an affordable segment, i1 was a standout in its own. Launched back in January, the iVOOMi i1 also came with a glass design and now its successors, the i2 and i2 Lite do feature the same. Here, we are talking about the latest smartphone from this company and it’s none other than the iVOOMi i2 Lite, a lite variant of the i2 launched a few weeks ago.

iVOOMi i2 Lite Specifications

Display: 5.45-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

5.45-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass Software: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner: N/A

N/A Face Unlock: Yes

Yes CPU: 1.5 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 64-bit processor, 28nm MediaTek MT6739 SoC

1.5 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 64-bit processor, 28nm MediaTek MT6739 SoC GPU: PowerVR GE8100 (~570 MHz)

PowerVR GE8100 (~570 MHz) Memory: 2 GB RAM, LPDDR3

2 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Storage: 16 GB internal, up to 128 GB microSD card support (SIM2 slot)

16 GB internal, up to 128 GB microSD card support (SIM2 slot) Main Camera: Dual cameras 13 MP + 2 MP, Sony sensor 5P Largan lens

Dual cameras 13 MP + 2 MP, Sony sensor 5P Largan lens Selfie Camera: 8 MP, 4P lens, single LED flash

8 MP, 4P lens, single LED flash Connectivity: micro USB, 3.5 mm audio, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

micro USB, 3.5 mm audio, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Cellular: 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), dual VoLTE, microSD on SIM2 slot

4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), dual VoLTE, microSD on SIM2 slot Battery: 4,000 mAh

4,000 mAh Price: Rs 6,499

Rs 6,499 Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart

Here’s the iVOOMi i2 Lite hands-on and unboxing video in Hindi. It shows the box contents which includes the phone, micro USB cable, charger, screen guard, and warranty card.

The main highlight lies in the design, cameras, and the display while there’s also a big 4,000 mAh battery to be considered. Most smartphones in this range are focused more on the specs and less on the design language, the i2 Lite, being an affordable smartphone, boasts its glass look-a-like body on the back that looks premium at first glance.

The back is actually a plastic with curves on the edges due to which it feels comfortable to hold. It can be removed to insert two SIM cards and microSD card, however, the battery is fixed and cannot be removed. It supports dual VoLTE meaning you can use two 4G SIM cards (two Jio SIMs for instance).

It sports a 5.45-inch FullView HD+ display (1440 x 720 pixels) with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass on top. It’s no surprise that display is currently a trend in the smartphone market, iVOOMi has brought it under entry-level segment.

For the cameras’ highlights it has, you will see dual camera setup at the back while an added LED flash on the front for low-light selfies. The rear side offers 13 MP + 2 MP Sony sensor 5P Largan lens with a single LED flash. The second camera is mainly for achieving the bokeh effect. The front side comes with an 8 MP selfie camera coupled with an LED.

The iVOOMi i2 Lite offers Face Unlock to unlock the phone, but sadly no fingerprint scanner on anywhere. The bottom has a large bezel that has no physical navigation, you have to rely on the on-screen buttons.

The 3.5 mm headphones jack and the micro USB are on the top while the bottom has loudspeaker grills and a microphone. The right side has power and volume buttons. There’s no fancy SIM tray, but as mentioned before, you can insert SIM cards after opening the back cover.

On the performance side, it packs a MediaTek MT6739 SoC consisting of 4 Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.5 GHz. Further, it has a 2 GB LPDDR3 RAM and 16 GB internal storage with microSD support up to 128 GB. The microSD can be inserted in the SIM2 slot eventually making the phone a single SIM.

There are no other RAM and storage variants since it’s a lite variant and an entry-level smartphone. It runs on the Android 8.1 Oreo with nearly stock interface and the hardware is eligible to run the current Android operating system and for basic usage. Do not expect any great performance out of it, the chip seems to be a mediocre and at par with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425.

That said, the iVOOMi i2 Lite competes with the Xiaomi’s Redmi 5A which has a similar hardware but lacks a good looking design and dual cameras. Also to note that the i2 Lite is Android Oreo out-of-the-box as compared to the Redmi 5A that’s still on Nougat update.

Which phone will you pick out of these two if you have a budget under Rs 7,000? Comment your answers.