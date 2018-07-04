iVOOMi i2 Lite launched in India with Dual Rear Cameras, 4000 mAh battery and Dual 4G VoLTE

Back in late May, Chinese smartphone brand iVOOMi launched the iVOOMi i2 in India. The iVOOMi i2 is a budget smartphone that was launched with a price tag of ₹7499. Well now, the company has launched the iVOOMi i2 Lite in India which is identical to the i2, but does come with some differences.

The iVOOMi i2 Lite looks exactly the same as the i2. In fact, even the underlying hardware is the same as that of the i2. However, both these phones are differentiated by RAM count and internal storage. The iVOOMi i2 comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage, whereas, the iVOOMi i2 Lite comes with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage.

With that being said, like we already mentioned, apart from the differences between RAM and internal storage, everything else on the iVOOMi i2 Lite is the same as that of the i2. The iVOOMi i2 Lite is powered by MediaTek’s MTK6739 quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.5 GHz. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and sports a 5.45-inch display that has 18:9 aspect ratio and 1440 x 720 pixel resolution.

For photography, there’s a dual camera setup at the back which consists of one 13 MP and one 2 MP camera. And, for selfies and video calls, you get an 8 MP snapper on the front with Soft Flash. While the storage on the iVOOMi i2 Lite is lower than the i2, you do have the option to expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card.

The iVOOMi i2 Lite doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner, however, it does come with Face Unlock that uses face recognition to unlock the smartphone. Furthermore, the iVOOMi i2 Lite also supports Dual 4G VoLTE which means you can make calls and use data on VoLTE network on both the SIM cards at the same time.

The iVOOMi i2 Lite is sold in four colors – Mars Red, Mercury Black, Saturn Gold and Neptune Blue – and, it ships with a huge 4000 mAh battery that should last you for a day on a single charge with ease.

Commenting on the launch of iVOOMi i2 Lite, Mr. Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVOOMi India said, “The iVOOMi i2 Lite offers the perfect balance of design, performance and robust ‘uninterrupted’ experience to the users.Staying true to its tagline, the iVOOMi i2 Lite provides the users with an uninterrupted experience in aspects like Battery, Data streaming, Display, and more; setting a benchmark in the sub-Rs. 7000 price segment. The device has been designed and developed to specifically cater to the needs and requirements of Tier II & III markets”.

iVOOMi i2 Lite Specifications

CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MTK6739 quad-core processor

1.5 GHz MediaTek MTK6739 quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 IPS display with 2.5D curved glass

5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 IPS display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with Bokeh Mode and LED flash

13 MP + 2 MP with Bokeh Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with Soft Flash

8 MP with Soft Flash Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)

Dual Hybrid (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card) Connectivity: Dual Active 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB

Dual Active 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB Other: Face Unlock, Screen Mirroring on Laptops

Face Unlock, Screen Mirroring on Laptops Colors: Mars Red, Mercury Black, Saturn Gold, Neptune Blue

Mars Red, Mercury Black, Saturn Gold, Neptune Blue Battery: 4000 mAh

iVOOMi i2 Lite Price in India and Availability