ASUS ZenFone 5Z India price leaked ahead of tomorrow’s launch

Taiwanese tech giant ASUS launched the ZenFone Max Pro M1 in India back in April this year. And now, it’s all set to launch the ZenFone 5Z in India. The ASUS ZenFone 5Z is a flagship smartphone that will be launched tomorrow in India, and, just a day ahead of the launch, its pricing has leaked online.

The India price of ASUS ZenFone 5Z has been leaked by Indian e-commerce website Flipkart. For those unaware, the ZenFone 5Z will be sold exclusively through Flipkart in India, and, someone over at Flipkart jumped the guns before the launch, revealing the pricing of the ZenFone 5Z.

The ASUS ZenFone 5Z comes in three storage options – 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB. In India, the 64 GB variant will come with 6 GB RAM whereas the 128 GB and 256 GB variants will come with 8 GB RAM. According to Flipkart, the 64 GB variant is priced at ₹29,999, 128 GB variant at ₹32,999, and, the 256 GB variant at ₹36,999. Moreover, the ZenFone 5Z will be available in two colors – Meteor Silver and Midnight Blue.

Well, being a flagship smartphone, the ZenFone 5Z is powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC and comes with dual cameras at the back. If these prices turn out to be true, then we must say that the OnePlus 6 launched back in May is going to face some tough competition. You can check out the full specs of ASUS ZenFone 5Z down below.

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Specifications

Display: 6.2-inch Super IPS display, Full HD+ resolution (2246 x 1080 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio

6.2-inch Super IPS display, Full HD+ resolution (2246 x 1080 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio Software: Android 8.0 Oreo, ZenUI 5, AI-Powered, upgradable to Android P

Android 8.0 Oreo, ZenUI 5, AI-Powered, upgradable to Android P Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back CPU: Octa-core Kryo 385 processor, 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC

Octa-core Kryo 385 processor, 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Memory: 4 GB or 6 GB or 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4X

4 GB or 6 GB or 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4X Storage: 64 GB or 128 GB or 256 GB internal, microSD card support up to 2 TB

64 GB or 128 GB or 256 GB internal, microSD card support up to 2 TB Main Camera: Dual Cameras (12 MP + 8 MP)

12 MP (RGB), f/1.8, 1.4um, Sony IMX363, 4-axis OIS, 5x high light sensitivity, 0.03s Dual Pixel PDAF, AI-powered, RAW support, 8 MP f/2.0, wide-angle 120-degree FOV, OmniVision OV8856, dual-tone LED flash

Dual Cameras (12 MP + 8 MP) 12 MP (RGB), f/1.8, 1.4um, Sony IMX363, 4-axis OIS, 5x high light sensitivity, 0.03s Dual Pixel PDAF, AI-powered, RAW support, 8 MP f/2.0, wide-angle 120-degree FOV, OmniVision OV8856, dual-tone LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP, f/2.0, OmniVision OV8856, 83-degree wide-angle FOV

8 MP, f/2.0, OmniVision OV8856, 83-degree wide-angle FOV Cellular: 4G LTE network, X20 LTE gigabit modem, Dual VoLTE-enabled, 2x Nano SIM (GSM)

4G LTE network, X20 LTE gigabit modem, Dual VoLTE-enabled, 2x Nano SIM (GSM) Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm jack, FM Radio, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS

USB Type-C, 3.5 mm jack, FM Radio, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Audio: Dual speakers with NXP 9874 Smart AMP, Hi-Res Audio, DTS Headphone: X for 7.1 channel surround sound, dual microphones

Dual speakers with NXP 9874 Smart AMP, Hi-Res Audio, DTS Headphone: X for 7.1 channel surround sound, dual microphones Battery: 3,300 mAh, ASUS BoostMaster fast charging, AI Charging

