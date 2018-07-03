Vivo Z10 launched in India with 6-inch 18:9 display and 24 MP Selfie Camera

Earlier last month, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo Y83 in India. And now today, Vivo has further expanded its portfolio of products in India with the launch of Vivo Z10. The Vivo Z10 isn’t exactly a new smartphone though, instead, it’s actually a re-branded Vivo V7+ that was launched in India last year in September.

As the Vivo Z10 is a re-branded V7+, it’s needless to say that the design and underlying hardware of the Z10 is the same as that of the V7+. The Z10 sports a 6-inch FullView display that has aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels.

Under the hood, the Vivo Z10 comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone boots up to Android Nougat which is a shame, and there’s no word on when Vivo will roll-out the Oreo update for the Z10.

For photography, the Vivo Z10 features a 16 MP camera at the back along with a 24 MP camera on the front which is accompanied by “Moonlight Selfie” which creates “lighting effects of a professional photography studio, giving you soft radiant complexion”.

The Vivo Z10 sports a fingerprint scanner at the back, which apart from unlocking the phone, can also be used as a camera shutter button to take selfies. That said, the Z10 also comes with Face Access that uses face recognition to unlock the smartphone.

Lastly, the Vivo Z10 is offered in three different colors – Black, Gold and Blue – and, it ships with a 3225 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Having said that, it’s worth mentioning that while all specifications of the Z10 are exactly the same as that of the V7+, there is actually one difference between the both – the Vivo V7+ comes with 64 GB of internal storage whereas the Vivo Z10 comes with 32 GB of internal storage.

Vivo Z10 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat

Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat Display: 6-inch FullView IPS display with 1440 x 720 pixel resolution, 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3 protection

6-inch FullView IPS display with 1440 x 720 pixel resolution, 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3 protection Rear Camera: 16 MP with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash

16 MP with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode, Beauty Mode and Moonlight Selfie Flash

24 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode, Beauty Mode and Moonlight Selfie Flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB 2.0, USB OTG

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB 2.0, USB OTG Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Access

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Access Colors: Black, Gold, Blue

Black, Gold, Blue Battery: 3225 mAh

Vivo Z10 Price in India and Availability

Price: To be announced

To be announced Availability: Available only in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu through offline retail stores

