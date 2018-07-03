Press render of Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 leaked online with trimmed bezels

South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy Note9 next month on August 9. However, alongside the Note9, Samsung might also unveil its tablet device – the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 – which will succeed the Galaxy Tab S3 that was launched last year at Mobile World Congress. There’s no word from Samsung yet about the Galaxy Tab S4, but, a press render of this tablet has leaked online to show us what it looks like.

This press render (shown above) of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is leaked by Android Headlines who claim to have received it from a reliable source. As you can see, the front of the Galaxy Tab S4 has bezels that are smaller than that of the Galaxy Tab S3. Moreover, the physical home button and capacitive navigation keys that were found below the display on the Galaxy Tab S3 have gone too.

Not just the button and keys, but, the Samsung logo that was present above the display on the Galaxy Tab S3 is also absent on the Galaxy Tab S4. However, the front camera is still present, and, chances are that the Galaxy Tab S4 might come with Iris Scanner in tow.

Having said that, at the right side of the Tab S4 is the volume rocker and power button. And, moving on to the back, you can see the primary camera placed in the center below which is the LED flash. Further down below, you can also see the Samsung logo with “Tuned by AKG” written right next to it.

That being said, we are still left with one question: Where is the fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy Tab S4? The Galaxy Tab S3 came with a fingerprint scanner that was embedded on the physical home button located below the display. However, the Galaxy Tab S4 doesn’t come with a home button, which gives rise to certain assumptions. First one being that the Galaxy Tab S4 will not come with any fingerprint scanner at all. And, second being that it will come with in-display fingerprint scanner.

However, considering how the Galaxy Note9 – which is a flagship device – is said to come with the traditional fingerprint scanner instead of in-display fingerprint scanner, we wouldn’t put our bets on the Galaxy Tab S4 featuring in-display fingerprint scanner. Hence, the inclusion of Iris Scanner on the Galaxy Tab S4 does seem very much plausible.

As far as the specifications of the Galaxy Tab S4 are concerned, this tablet had allegedly appeared on GFXBench back in February this year which revealed almost all its specifications. You can check them out below.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 10.5-inch with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution

10.5-inch with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash

13 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C

4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C Battery: 7300 mAh

Like we already said, there’s no word from Samsung regarding the Galaxy Tab S4 yet, however, the leaked render of the Tab S4 does have the date August 24 on its lock screen which means Samsung might unveil the Tab S4 on this date. But, that would seem a bit odd, hence, our best bet at seeing the Galaxy Tab S4 unveiled is during IFA 2018 that kicks-off from August 31 in Berlin, Germany.

