Honor 10 GT goes official with 8 GB RAM and GPU Turbo technology

Back in April this year, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched its flagship Honor 10 smartphone in China. Then later in May, the Honor 10 was launched for global markets, including India. The Honor 10 that was launched in China and India came with 6 GB RAM, but, in other markets like Europe, Honor launched the 4 GB RAM variant instead. Well now, Honor has launched the 8 GB RAM variant of Honor 10 which is called Honor 10 GT.

The Honor 10 GT is not just a variant of Honor 10 that comes with 8 GB RAM, but, it’s also the first Honor smartphone ever that has 8 GB of RAM. And, apart from the 8 GB RAM, what’s special about the Honor 10 GT is the GPU Turbo technology that it comes with.

Honor first introduced the GPU Turbo technology with the Honor Play that was announced earlier last month. The company says that this GPU Turbo technology increases the graphics performance of a smartphone by 60% while also reducing the power consumption by 30%. Well, with GPU Turbo at disposal, users don’t have to worry about dropped frames and other graphics related issues while playing heavy games.

Well, apart from 8 GB RAM and GPU Turbo technology, another difference between the Honor 10 and Honor 10 GT is that the latter also comes with Super Night Scene Mode that helps users take some amazing photos at night. This feature will be rolled out through a beta update that will be released on July 12.

Having said that, everything else on the Honor 10 GT – both the hardware and design – is the same as that of the Honor 10. As far as GPU Turbo is concerned, Honor has said that it will be rolled out through a software update on July 15. However, the company has plans to bring this feature to other smartphones as well.

Honor 10 GT Specifications

2.36 GHz Kirin 970 octa-core processor with NPU (Neural Processing Unit) RAM: 8 GB

5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 LCD IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and 432 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 16 MP RGB (f/1.8 aperture) + 24 MP Monochrome (f/1.8 aperture) with PDAF, 3D Portrait Lighting, AR Photos, AI Portrait Mode, Multi-Scene Recognition and LED flash

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 port, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Under-glass Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner, AK4376A 32-bit DAC, Huawei Histen, aptX HD Audio, 7.1 Channel Audio, GPU Turbo

Under-glass Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner, AK4376A 32-bit DAC, Huawei Histen, aptX HD Audio, 7.1 Channel Audio, GPU Turbo Battery: 3400 mAh with 5V/4.5A Fast Charging

Honor 10 GT Price and Availability

Price: To be announced

To be announced Availability: Goes on sale in China from July 24. No word on availability in other markets

