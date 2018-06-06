Honor Play announced with 6.3-inch notched display, GPU Turbo technology and 4D Gaming

Last month, Chinese smartphone brand Honor, which is a subsidiary of Huawei, launched a budget smartphone called Honor Play 7. Now today, as earlier announced, Honor has launched a flagship smartphone called Honor Play. In fact, Honor Play is not just a flagship smartphone, but it’s more of a gaming smartphone.

The Honor Play comes with features like GPU Turbo and 4D Gaming that make it well suited for gaming. The GPU Turbo technology increases the graphics performance of Honor Play by increasing the efficiency of graphics processing by up to 60%. Well, with better, efficient graphics, you don’t have worry about dropped frames and other graphics related issues while playing heavy games.

With 4D Gaming, you get vibrations on the phone in real-time when different scenes like explosions and shots are detected. This certainly gives you a more immersive gaming experience as you get feedback to real-time events in gaming through vibrations. That said, in addition to GPU Turbo and 4D Gaming, you also get 3D sound on Honor Play that makes gaming more immersive by helping you identify the direction of sounds in games.

Having said that, the Honor Play features a 6.3-inch display that has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, and, there’s also a notch up top.

Speaking about the innards, the Honor Play being a flagship smartphone comes with Kirin 970 running the show which is paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM. The smartphone boots up to EMUI 8.2 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

For photography, the Honor Play comes with dual cameras at the back – 16 MP and 2 MP – and, has a single 16 MP snapper on the front for selfies and video calls. Like other recently announced Honor smartphones, the Honor Play also comes with AI-based camera features like AI Beauty Mode, AR Stickers and AI Portrait Mode.

To store all your photos, videos, music and everything else, you get 64 GB of internal storage on the Honor Play. But, if that’s not enough, you can expand the storage up to 256 GB any time via micro SD card.

The Honor Play is offered in three colors – Black, Blue, Violet – and, it packs in a 3750 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port.

Honor Play Specifications

CPU: 2.36 GHz Kirin 970 octa-core processor

2.36 GHz Kirin 970 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB GPU: Mali-G72 MP12

Mali-G72 MP12 Operating System: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 display with 2.5D curved glass

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 2 MP (f/2.4 aperture) with PDAF and LED flash

16 MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 2 MP (f/2.4 aperture) with PDAF and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid Dual

Hybrid Dual Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, GPU Turbo, 4D Gaming

Fingerprint Scanner, GPU Turbo, 4D Gaming Colors: Black, Blue, Violet

Black, Blue, Violet Battery: 3750 mAh with 18W Charging

Honor Play Price and Availability

Price of 4 GB RAM variant: ¥1999 (around $312/₹20,924)

¥1999 (around $312/₹20,924) Price of 6 GB RAM variant: ¥2399 (around $375/₹25,111)

¥2399 (around $375/₹25,111) Availability: Goes on sale in China from June 11. No word on availability in other markets

