Honor 9i (2018) goes official with 5.84-inch 19:9 notched display, Kirin 659 SoC and dual rear cameras

By Sagar Bakre
Chinese smartphone brand Honor at its event in China launched the Honor Play. The Honor Play is a flagship smartphone that comes with some features that makes it suitable for gaming. However, alongside launching the Honor Play, Honor also launched a mid-range smartphone – the Honor 9i (2018).

Last year in October, Honor had launched the Honor 9i in India, however, it was actually a re-branded Maimang 6 that was launched by Huawei in China. That said, the Honor 9i (2018) that has been launched today features a 5.84-inch display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. However, unlike last year’s Honor 9i, this year’s Honor 9i features a notch up top. After all, that’s been a trend so far this year.

Under the hood, the Honor 9i (2018) comes with Kirin 659 SoC which is coupled with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box which is layered with EMUI 8.0 atop. As far as the storage is concerned, the Honor 9i (2018) is offered in two storage variants – 64 GB and 128 GB – and, you can expand the storage further up to 256 GB via microSD card.

The photography department on Honor 9i (2018) is handled by dual cameras at the back – 13 MP + 2 MP – along with a single 16 MP camera on the front.

The back of the Honor 9i (2018) features a fingerprint scanner, however, the smartphone also comes with Face Unlock that uses face recognition to unlock the smartphone. Lastly, the Honor 9i (2018) ships with a 3000 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Honor 9i (2018) Specifications

  • CPU: 2.36 GHz Kirin 659 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • GPU: Mali-T830 MP2
  • Operating System: EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo
  • Display: 5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 IPS display with 2.5D curved glass
  • Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with LED flash
  • Front Camera: 16 MP with LED Flash
  • Internal Storage: 64/128 GB
  • External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
  • SIM: Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock
  • Colors: Purple, Green, Black, Blue
  • Battery: 3000 mAh

Honor 9i (2018) Price and Availability

  • Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥1399 (around $218/₹14,630)
  • Price of 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ¥1699 (around $265/₹17,767)
  • Availability: Goes on sale in China from June 7. No word on availability in other markets

