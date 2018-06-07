Samsung Galaxy Note9 design won’t be surprising, this screen protector reveals

We all know that the next Samsung Note series phone from will be the Note9 and it’s only a few months left Samsung is going to unveil. There are several rumors around the internet, however, a recent leak shows the design of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note9.

A tweet by Ice Universe which has a previous record for the leaks of Galaxy Note8 and Galaxy S8 as well as Galaxy S9 shows a real screen protector for Samsung Galaxy Note9.

On the left is the real Note9 Screen Protector pic.twitter.com/BS8rydeqnS — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 5, 2018

According to Ice Universe, the image shows two screen protectors out of which one with the least bezels is real. It might be a disappointment for people who were expecting a new design. It seems the design of the Galaxy Note9 could be identical to the predecessor Note8, there won’t be a significant change.

Take a look at these screen protectors below.

As for the official release of the Samsung Galaxy Note9, it is to be unveiled in the early August and will be shipped in the retail stores at the end of the month right before the Apple’s next generation of smartphones arrive.