Xiaomi Redmi Y2 launched in India with 16 MP AI Selfie camera starting at Rs 9,999

Xiaomi is up with another selfie-centric, the Redmi Y2 is the successor to the last year’s Redmi Y1 featuring a 16 MP camera. Now the company launches Redmi Y2 in India teasing the launch with the hashtag #FindYourSelfie alongside the Redmi Y2 Lite and the official MIUI 10 ROM.

The Y-series is the Xiaomi’s first selfie-focused series starting from the Redmi Y1 launched in November 2017. Unlike the Redmi 5 and Redmi Note 5, the Redmi Y2 is designed for the selfie business. The major highlight of the phone is the selfie camera featuring a 16 MP sensor on the front with an LED flash.

The Redmi Y2 is a rebranded Redmi S2 which was launched in China last month. The Redmi Y2 features a metallic unibody wrapped on a large 5.99-inch 18:9 display having a resolution of HD+. It also joins the league of FullScreen displays, the screen is covered with a 2.5D curved glass on top.

The back side carries a fingerprint scanner and dual cameras (12 MP + 5 MP) while the front offers a 16 MP f/2.0 wide-angle camera with LED Selfie-flash. The selfie camera comes with Beautify 3.0 to enhances the selfies.

It is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with either 3 GB RAM or 4 GB RAM with 32 GB storage or 64 GB storage respectively (depending on the variant). The storage can be expanded via a microSD card on a separate slot, and not on the SIM2.

Powering On the phone and you will find the MIUI 9.5 running which is based off from the Android Oreo build. Xiaomi claims that the phone can last one whole day with its 3,080 mAh battery on a single charge.

The price of the Redmi Y2 starts at Rs 9,999 for the base variant whereas the top variant i.e. 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage comes at a price of Rs 12,999. It is available in two colors – and exclusively available on Amazon India.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Specifications

Display: 5.99-inch IPS Display, HD+ Resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

5.99-inch IPS Display, HD+ Resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass Software: MIUI 9.5 based on Android Oreo

MIUI 9.5 based on Android Oreo Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back Face Unlock: Yes

Yes CPU: Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, 14nm, 64-bit

Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, 14nm, 64-bit GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Memory: 3 GB OR 4 GB, LPDDR3

3 GB OR 4 GB, LPDDR3 Storage: 32 GB OR 64 GB, microSD support (dedicated)

32 GB OR 64 GB, microSD support (dedicated) Main Camera: Dual cameras 12 MP + 5 MP

Dual cameras 12 MP + 5 MP Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.0, wide-angle lens (79.8-degree FOV), 5-element lens, Low-Light Selfie, Auto HDR, AI Beautify 4.0

16 MP f/2.0, wide-angle lens (79.8-degree FOV), 5-element lens, Low-Light Selfie, Auto HDR, AI Beautify 4.0 Connectivity: micro USB, 3.5 mm headphones port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

micro USB, 3.5 mm headphones port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled Battery: 3,080 mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Price in India & Availability

Price: Rs 9,999 (3 GB RAM & 32 GB Storage), Rs 12,999 (4 GB RAM & 64 GB Storage)

Rs 9,999 (3 GB RAM & 32 GB Storage), Rs 12,999 (4 GB RAM & 64 GB Storage) Availability: Exclusively on Amazon India, starting from 12th June 2018 at 12:00 noon. Also available on Mi.com and Mi Home stores.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Offers