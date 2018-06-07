MIUI 10 announced in India, features AI Portrait mode and full screen display gestures

After launching the MIUI 10 in China last a week ago, it also comes to India. Xiaomi has launched the MIUI 10 in India along with the selfie smartphone Redmi Y2. Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphones will be powered by MIUI 10 with new features.

The new MIUI 10 is the successor to the last year’s MIUI 9 and it is designed for a full-screen experience. In addition to features, MIUI 10 now supports full-screen display gestures, AI-based Portrait Mode, and more.

The full-screen display gestures will allow the user to navigate the phone without the physical touch keys. All it needs is different swipe gestures on the screen. These gestures will work on any phones powered by MIUI 10.

Also added is the AI Portrait mode support with deep learning algorithms based on 100,000+ photos. The Portrait mode helps users to take photos with a blurred background keeping the object in focus. This applies to the phones even with a single camera.

The MIUI 10 also comes with a new ‘recent apps’ screen with vertical scrolling. The previous MIUI versions had a horizontal scrolling ‘recent apps’ screen. Aside from the features, the MIUI 10 is faster than before.

Xiaomi will roll out the MIUI 10 Beta in June 2018 for following devices: