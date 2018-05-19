Honor Play 7 announced with 5.45-inch 18:9 display, 13 MP camera and Android 8.1 Oreo

Earlier this week, Huawei sub-brand Honor announced its flagship smartphone – the Honor 10 – for global markets including India. And now today, Honor has announced a new smartphone dubbed Honor Play 7. However, unlike the Honor 10, the Honor Play 7 is a budget smartphone, and hence, is priced lower.

The Honor Play 7 features a 5.45-inch display that has 18:9 aspect ratio and 1440 x 720 pixel resolution. As the smartphone has a tall screen, it has small bezels on its left and right side, however, the top and bottom bezels are comparatively larger.

The back of the Honor Play 7 seems to have a metal finish (but it’s very likely to be made up of polycarbonate plastic), and, has a single 13 MP camera located in the top-left corner with LED flash sitting to its right. Well, from a distance, one might think of it as a dual camera setup. Having said that, for selfies and video calls, you get a 5 MP snapper on the front.

Speaking about the innards, the Honor Play 7 has MediaTek’s MT6739 quad-core processor that’s laced to 2 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo and has 16 GB of internal storage. However, you do have the option to expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card.

Lastly, the Honor Play 7 comes in three colors – Black, Blue, Gold – and ships with a 3020 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Honor Play 7 Specifications

CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6739 quad-core processor

GPU: PowerVR GE8100

Display: 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

Front Camera: 5 MP with flash

External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Battery: 3020 mAh

Honor Play 7 Price and Availability

Price: ¥599 (around $94/₹6382)

Availability: Goes on sale from May 22 in China. No word on availability in other markets.

Source