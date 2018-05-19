Taiwanese smartphone brand ASUS rolled out Android 8.0 Oreo update for ZenFone 3 Deluxe (ZS550KL) back in late March. And now, the company has started rolling out the Oreo update for ZenFone 3 Deluxe that has model number ZS570KL. Moreover, ASUS is also rolling out the Oreo update for ZenFone 3 Zoom (ZE553KL) that was launched last year in January.

The Android 8.0 Oreo update that’s rolling out to ZenFone 3 Deluxe (ZS570KL) carries version number 15.0210.1804.47, whereas, the Oreo update rolling out to ZenFone 3 Zoom carries version number V80.20.179.40.

The Oreo update for both these smartphones is rolling out over-the-air, and is pushed in batches based on serial numbers, hence, it will be at least a week before the update reaches all the units. However, for those of you who cannot wait, you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > System menu and tapping on ‘System updates’.

That said, as this is an Oreo update, it brings in features like Picture-in-Picture Mode, Notification Snoozing and more to the ZenFone 3 Deluxe (ZS570KL) as well as the ZenFone 3 Zoom.

Here’s the changelog of Android 8.0 Oreo update for ASUS ZenFone 3 Deluxe (ZS570KL):

Upgrade to Android O.

Removed apps: TripAdivisor, Puffin Browser, Kindle, MiniMovie, PhotoCollage and Do it Later

After OS upgrade, in order to enter “All Apps” menu, use the ‘swipe up’ gesture. Original “All Apps Icon” can be moved or changed.

ZenMotion will be turned off by default.

Update to Privacy Settings.

CHT VoWiFi enabled.

Here’s the changelog of Android 8.0 Oreo update for ASUS ZenFone 3 Zoom (ZE553KL):

Upgrade to Android O (internal storage will decrease)

Removed apps: MiniMovie, PhotoCollage and Do it Later

After OS upgrade, in order to enter “All Apps” menu, use the ‘swipe up’ gesture. Original “All Apps Icon” can be moved or changed.

If you have received the Oreo update on your ZenFone 3 Deluxe (ZS570KL) or the ZenFone 3 Zoom (ZE553KL), do let us know if there’s anything more to the update besides what’s mentioned above.

Source 1, 2 | Via