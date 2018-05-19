Honor 7A launching in India on May 22 alongside the Honor 7C
The Honor 7A is actually a toned down version of the Honor 7C that comes with smaller display, lower-end processor, and low RAM.
Earlier this week, Honor India sent out invites to the media for its May 22 event where it’s going to launch the Honor 7C. However, the Honor 7C isn’t the only smartphone that will be launched in India on May 22. Alongside the 7C, Honor will also be launching the Honor 7A.
Honor India has confirmed the launch of the Honor 7A in India on Twitter by tweeting “Only 4 days to go!! Get ready to fall head over heels in love with the amazing #Honor7A“. Well, the Honor 7C and 7A that are launching in India on May 22 were first launched in China. The Honor 7C was launched in China in March, whereas the 7A was launched in April.
While both the Honor 7A and 7C look exactly the same, the Honor 7A is actually a toned down version of the Honor 7C that comes with smaller display, lower-end processor, and low RAM. The Honor 7C is powered by Snapdragon 430, has up to 4 GB RAM, and sports a 5.99-inch HD+ display, whereas, the Honor 7A comes with Snapdragon 430, up to 3 GB RAM, and, a 5.7-inch HD+ display. You can check out the full specs of both these smartphones down below.
Honor 7C Specifications
- CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor
- RAM: 3/4 GB
- GPU: Adreno 506
- Operating System: EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo
- Display: 5.99-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) IPS Display with 2.5D curved glass, 18:9 aspect ratio and 268 ppi pixel density
- Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with f/2.2 aperture, Bokeh Effect and LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- SIM: Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock
- Colors: Black, Blue, Gold, Red
- Battery: 3000 mAh
Honor 7A Specifications
- CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor
- RAM: 2/3 GB
- GPU: Adreno 505
- Operating System: EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo
- Display: 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD Display with 2.5D curved glass, 18:9 aspect ratio and 238 ppi pixel density
- Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, Bokeh Effect and LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Internal Storage: 32 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock
- Colors: Black, Blue, Gold
- Battery: 3000 mAh
There’s no word on the India pricing of either of these smartphones, but we don’t have to wait much to know that as the launch is just three days away.
