Samsung Galaxy J6 and Galaxy A6+ India price leaks online ahead of May 21 launch

Samsung has confirmed the launch of Galaxy J6 in India on May 21. However, alongside launching the Galaxy J6, Samsung is expected to launch three more smartphones in India, one of which is the Galaxy A6+ that was announced earlier this month. Well, just a couple of days ahead of the India launch, the India pricing of the Galaxy J6 and Galaxy A6+ has surfaced online.

Retail boxes of the Galaxy J6 and Galaxy A6+ have surfaced online that reveal the India pricing of both these smartphones. According to these retail boxes, the MRP (Maximum Retail Price) of the Galaxy J6 is ₹14,990 whereas the MRP of Galaxy A6+ is ₹28,000.

However, it’s worth noting that both these smartphones may not be sold at these prices. Chances are they will be sold at a lesser price. We can expect the Galaxy J6 to be priced at somewhere between ₹12,000 and ₹13,000, whereas, the Galaxy A6+ can be expected to be priced in the range of ₹25,000 and ₹27,000.

Either way, we are just two days away from the launch, so there isn’t much we have to wait to know the exact pricing of the Galaxy J6, Galaxy A6+, and the other two smartphones in India.

Samsung Galaxy J6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Exynos 7870 octa-core processor

Exynos 7870 octa-core processor RAM: 2/3/4 GB

2/3/4 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.6-inch HD+ AMOLED Infinity Display

5.6-inch HD+ AMOLED Infinity Display Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash

13 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with flash

8 MP with flash Internal Storage: 32/64 GB

32/64 GB Battery: 3000 mAh

Source