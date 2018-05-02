Samsung Galaxy A6 and A6+ go official with Infinity Display and Android 8.0 Oreo

Last month, South Korean tech giant Samsung launched the Galaxy J2 Pro – a “smartphone” that doesn’t come with any Internet connectivity options. And now today, Samsung has added two more smartphones in its galaxy (pun intended) – the Samsung Galaxy A6 and Samsung Galaxy A6+. Both these smartphones have been subject to several leaks in the past few weeks, but now that they are official, we know more about them.

Samsung Galaxy A6

Let’s talk about the Samsung Galaxy A6 first. The Samsung Galaxy A6 boasts uni-body metal construction and has curves along the edges at the back that make it comfortable to hold the phone. The smartphone looks premium and we also like the way Samsung has put the antenna lines on the back of the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy A6 flaunts a 5.6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display that has an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 and a resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor that’s paired with 3 or 4 GB RAM.

The 3 GB RAM variant of the Galaxy A6 comes with 32 GB of internal storage whereas the 4 GB RAM variant gets you 64 GB of storage. The Galaxy A6 runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box, and, comes with features like Samsung Pay, App Pair and Bixby.

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy A6 has a 16 MP snappers both on the front and back, with the former having f/1.7 aperture and the latter having f/1.9 aperture. At the back below the camera, you get a fingerprint scanner for additional security, and, Samsung has also included Face Recognition if you want to unlock the smartphone using your face.

Samsung Galaxy A6+

The Samsung Galaxy A6+ has a design that’s exactly the same as that of the Galaxy A6. However, both these smartphones differ in terms of screen size, screen resolution, cameras and battery size. While the Galaxy A6 flaunts a 5.6-inch HD+ display, the Galaxy A6+ features a larger 6-inch display with Full-HD+ resolution.

Furthermore, the Galaxy A6 ships with a 3000 mAh battery, but, the Galaxy A6+ packs in a larger 3500 mAh battery. That said, while the Galaxy A6 comes with a single camera at the back, the Galaxy A6+ features dual camera setup on its back which consists of one 16 MP camera and one 5 MP camera. For selfies and video calls, you get a 24 MP snapper on the front.

All other features are same across both the smartphones, however, the Galaxy A6+ comes with a Live Focus camera mode that lets users adjust the depth of field and bokeh effect both before and after taking a photo.

Commenting on the launch of these smartphones, Junho Park, Vice President of Global Product Planning, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics, said, “At Samsung we are committed to providing our consumers with the very best smartphone experience, while meeting their practical needs. The Galaxy A6 and A6+ draws on Samsung’s smartphone heritage to combine everyday convenience with an impressive camera that lets users capture, personalize and share moments, in a way that lets them uniquely express themselves.”

Samsung Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ Specifications

Specs Samsung Galaxy A6 Samsung Galaxy A6+ CPU: 1.6 GHz octa-core processor 1.8 GHz octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB 3/4 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.6-inch HD+ (1480 x 720 pixels) 18.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity Display 6.0-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) 18.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity Display Rear Camera: 16 MP with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash 16 MP (f/1.7 aperture) + 5 MP (f/1.9 aperture) with Live Focus and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/1.9 aperture and adjustable LED flash 24 MP with f/1.9 aperture and adjustable LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, NFC, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone hack 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, NFC, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone hack Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition, App Pair, Samsung Pay, Bixby, Dolby Atmos Audio Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition, App Pair, Samsung Pay, Bixby, Dolby Atmos Audio Colors: Black, Gold, Blue, Lavender Black, Gold, Blue, Lavender Battery: 3000 mAh 35000 mAh

Samsung Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ Price and Availability