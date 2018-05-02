Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A6 and A6+ go official with Infinity Display and Android 8.0 Oreo

By Sagar Bakre
1

Last month, South Korean tech giant Samsung launched the Galaxy J2 Pro – a “smartphone” that doesn’t come with any Internet connectivity options. And now today, Samsung has added two more smartphones in its galaxy (pun intended) – the Samsung Galaxy A6 and Samsung Galaxy A6+. Both these smartphones have been subject to several leaks in the past few weeks, but now that they are official, we know more about them.

Samsung Galaxy A6

samsung-galaxy-a6-1

Let’s talk about the Samsung Galaxy A6 first. The Samsung Galaxy A6 boasts uni-body metal construction and has curves along the edges at the back that make it comfortable to hold the phone. The smartphone looks premium and we also like the way Samsung has put the antenna lines on the back of the phone.

samsung-galaxy-a6-2

The Samsung Galaxy A6 flaunts a 5.6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display that has an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 and a resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor that’s paired with 3 or 4 GB RAM.

The 3 GB RAM variant of the Galaxy A6 comes with 32 GB of internal storage whereas the 4 GB RAM variant gets you 64 GB of storage. The Galaxy A6 runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box, and, comes with features like Samsung Pay, App Pair and Bixby.

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy A6 has a 16 MP snappers both on the front and back, with the former having f/1.7 aperture and the latter having f/1.9 aperture. At the back below the camera, you get a fingerprint scanner for additional security, and, Samsung has also included Face Recognition if you want to unlock the smartphone using your face.

Samsung Galaxy A6+

samsung-galaxy-a6-plus-1

The Samsung Galaxy A6+ has a design that’s exactly the same as that of the Galaxy A6. However, both these smartphones differ in terms of screen size, screen resolution, cameras and battery size. While the Galaxy A6 flaunts a 5.6-inch HD+ display, the Galaxy A6+ features a larger 6-inch display with Full-HD+ resolution.

samsung-galaxy-a6-plus-2

Furthermore, the Galaxy A6 ships with a 3000 mAh battery, but, the Galaxy A6+ packs in a larger 3500 mAh battery. That said, while the Galaxy A6 comes with a single camera at the back, the Galaxy A6+ features dual camera setup on its back which consists of one 16 MP camera and one 5 MP camera. For selfies and video calls, you get a 24 MP snapper on the front.

All other features are same across both the smartphones, however, the Galaxy A6+ comes with a Live Focus camera mode that lets users adjust the depth of field and bokeh effect both before and after taking a photo.

Commenting on the launch of these smartphones, Junho Park, Vice President of Global Product Planning, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics, said, “At Samsung we are committed to providing our consumers with the very best smartphone experience, while meeting their practical needs. The Galaxy A6 and A6+ draws on Samsung’s smartphone heritage to combine everyday convenience with an impressive camera that lets users capture, personalize and share moments, in a way that lets them uniquely express themselves.

Samsung Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ Specifications

SpecsSamsung Galaxy A6Samsung Galaxy A6+
CPU:1.6 GHz octa-core processor1.8 GHz octa-core processor
RAM:3/4 GB3/4 GB
Operating System:Android 8.0 OreoAndroid 8.0 Oreo
Display:5.6-inch HD+ (1480 x 720 pixels) 18.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity Display6.0-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) 18.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity Display
Rear Camera:16 MP with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash16 MP (f/1.7 aperture) + 5 MP (f/1.9 aperture) with Live Focus and LED flash
Front Camera:16 MP with f/1.9 aperture and adjustable LED flash24 MP with f/1.9 aperture and adjustable LED flash
Internal Storage:32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)
External Storage:Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD cardExpandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
Connectivity:4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, NFC, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone hack4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, NFC, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone hack
Other:Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition, App Pair, Samsung Pay, Bixby, Dolby Atmos AudioFingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition, App Pair, Samsung Pay, Bixby, Dolby Atmos Audio
Colors:Black, Gold, Blue, LavenderBlack, Gold, Blue, Lavender
Battery:3000 mAh35000 mAh

Samsung Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ Price and Availability

  • Price: To be announced
  • Availability: To be available in select European, Asian and Latin American markets starting this month. Will be rolled out in South Korea, Africa and China later on.
You might also like
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update

Samsung

This Samsung device spotted on Geekbench could be its first Android Go smartphone

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy J2 2018 launched in India with 5-inch Super AMOLED Display, 8 MP camera and Samsung Mall

Guides

How to hide apps from Homescreen on Samsung Galaxy S9+ [Guide]

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Samsung Galaxy A6 and A6+ go official with Infinity Display and Android 8.0 Oreo"

avatar
newest oldest most voted
Vishal Gajanan Giri
Vishal Gajanan Giri

great phones with good cameras!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago