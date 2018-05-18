Samsung Galaxy J6 with Infinity Display launching in India on May 21

Around three weeks ago, South Korean tech giant Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy J2 2018 in India. It is a budget smartphone that comes with 5-inch Super AMOLED display and 8 MP rear camera. Well now, Samsung is said to launch four new smartphones in India next week, one of which is the Samsung Galaxy J6 that has been confirmed for launch.

The Samsung Galaxy J6 is confirmed to launch in India next week on May 21. Samsung India has also shared a video on Twitter that shows off the front side of the phone while also revealing the date of sale of the Galaxy J6 in India which is May 22. Yes, the Galaxy J6 will go on sale in India right from the next day of its launch.

The Samsung #GalaxyJ6 is coming soon with state-of-the-art design and features that will make your life truly infinite. It’s coming to take you #ToInfinityAndMore. Click to get notified- https://t.co/sno9K31UDO pic.twitter.com/WR7Dd72OV5 — Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) May 18, 2018

That said, from what we can see in the video shared by Samsung, the Galaxy J6 has very tiny bezels at its left and right side, with the top and bottom bezels being comparatively larger. In fact, Samsung has even teased Infinity Display on the Galaxy J6 by using #ToInfinityAndMore which explains the fact that the smartphone has small bezels.

The “Notify Me” registration page has also gone live on Samsung India’s website, and, it shows the bottom portion of the Galaxy J6 that has a micro USB port (meh), primary microphone, and, a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The Infinity Display on the Galaxy J6 also seems to have a 2.5D curved glass atop, which shouldn’t be surprising to you.

With that being said, the Galaxy J6 also seems to have a flash on the front, and we hope that it will have a fingerprint scanner on its back, otherwise you will have to make do with Face Unlock if you are lazy enough to unlock the smartphone by using PIN/Pattern/Password.

Samsung Galaxy J6 Specifications [Expected]

Exynos 7870 octa-core processor RAM: 2/3/4 GB

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.6-inch HD+ AMOLED Infinity Display

13 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with flash

32/64 GB Battery: 3000 mAh

We will know more about the Galaxy J6 and other smartphones on May 21.