The flagship-killer game is on, OnePlus has launched the highly acclaimed OnePlus 6 which targets the recently announced Honor 10. Honor is the HUAWEI’s subsidiary smartphone brand that competes with the OnePlus smartphones. Both OnePlus 6 and Honor 10 seems deal breaker, however, which one is better over the other? We find out in the OnePlus 6 vs Honor 10 specs comparison.

OnePlus 6 vs Honor 10 – Specs Comparison

Specifications OnePlus 6 Honor 10 Release Date 17th May 2018 (India) 15th May 2018 (India) Price ₹34,999 (6 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

₹39,999 (8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

₹44,999 (8 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage) - Marvel Avengers Limited Edition ₹32,999 (6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Display 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection 5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) LCD IPS 19:9 display with 2.5D curved glass and 432 ppi pixel density Operating System OxygenOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner Yes, at the back Yes, at the Home button CPU Up to 2.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 385 processor, 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 64-bit Up to 2.35 GHz octa-core processor, 10nm Kirin 970 SoC, 64-bit GPU Adreno 630 Mali-G72 MP12 Memory 6 GB or 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4X 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4 Storage 64 GB or 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage, no microSD slot 128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage, no microSD slot Main Camera Dual cameras

16 MP (Sony IMX519, f/1.7 aperture, 1.22 µm) OIS, EIS, DCAF

20 MP (Sony IMX376K, f/1.7 aperture, 1.0 µm), Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, RAW Image Support, HDR, Slow Motion Video recording (1080p at 240 FPS, 720p at 480 FPS), dual-LED flash Dual cameras

16 MP RGB (f/1.8 aperture)

24 MP Monochrome (f/1.8 aperture)

PDAF, 3D Portrait Lighting, AR Photos, AI Portrait Mode, Multi-Scene Recognition, LED flash Selfie Camera 16 MP (Sony IMX371), Face Unlock, Portrait Mode (OTA update) 24 MP, 3D Facial Recognition, AI Portrait Mode Cellular 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled Battery 3,300 mAh (non-removable), Dash Charge technology 3,400 mAh (non-removable), SuperCharge technology Colors Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Silk White Midnight Black, Phantom Blue

Kirin 970 vs Snapdragon 845

What powers On the devices are the two flagship chips, Kirin 970 and Snapdragon 845. The Honor 10 equips a 2.36 GHz octa-core Kirin 970 SoC coupled with 6 GB LPDDR4 RAM and an internal storage of 128 GB with no microSD card support.

The OnePlus 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.8 GHz and is certainly faster than the Kirin 970. OnePlus 6 comes in two variants, one with 6 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM both LPDDR4X type. The OnePlus 6 comes in 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB storage variant, however, carries a hefty price tag for larger storage variants.

On the battery side, the OnePlus 6 packs a 3,300 mAh battery with support for fast charging technology Dash Charge. It is supposed to be the fastest charging smartphone in the world. While the Honor 10 packs sightly higher 3,400 mAh battery with HUAWEI’s Supercharging technology using the 5 V and 4.5A.

Cameras

Moving to the cameras, both the phones offer dual cameras, the Honor 10 and OnePlus 6 are capable of capturing bokeh effect photographs. The specs include 16 MP RGB (f/1.8 aperture) + 24 MP Monochrome (f/1.8 aperture) on the Honor 10 while the OnePlus 6 offers 16 MP (Sony IMX519, f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K, f/1.7 aperture).

The dual camera offers 3D Portrait Lighting and backed with AI features, AR Photos, AI Portrait Mode and Multi-Scene Recognition. The camera on the OnePlus 6 also Portrait mode, however, the Honor 10 has an edge with its AI 2.0 camera that recognizes over 500 scenarios in 22 categories in real time.

Price & Conclusion

Honor 10 has more software and camera features as opposed to the Oneplus 6. As far as the pricing is concerned, the OnePlus 6 priced at Rs 34,999 for 64 GB storage meanwhile, the Honor 10 offers doubled storage i.e. 128 GB with lesser price Rs 32,999. In addition, the battery on the Honor 10 is slightly higher in capacity with EMUI optimized for the long run.

OnePlus 6, on the other hand, is water resistant (splash proof), faster in performance, clean stock Android and Dash Charge make it a worthy opponent. Either of the devices is best at what they offer, the Honor 10 has an edge when it comes to software features and camera backed up with AI features. What do you think? Which phone would you choose?