BSNL’s ‘Data Tsunami’ pack offers 1.5 GB of data per day for 26 days at less than ₹100

Earlier this week, state-run telecom operator BSNL launched a prepaid plan priced at ₹118 that offers free voice calls and 1 GB data for a period of 28 days. Now, the telco has announced a new data pack called ‘Data Tsunami‘ that offers 1.5 GB of data every day.

This ‘Data Tsunami’ pack is priced at ₹98 and is launched by BSNL for its prepaid customers. For ₹98, BSNL prepaid customers are offered 1.5 GB of data per day for 26 days. This translates to a total of 39 GB of data offered to the customers during the validity period of 26 days. However, it’s worth noting that this pack doesn’t offer any other benefits like free voice calling. It only offers 1.5 GB of data per day for 26 days.

BSNL vs. Reliance Jio

With this ‘Data Tsunami’ pack priced at ₹98, BSNL competes with Reliance Jio’s ₹149 prepaid plan. For ₹149, Jio prepaid customers are offered 1.5 GB of 4G data per day for 28 days which translates to a total of 42 GB of data offered during the validity period. Moreover, unlike BSNL’s ₹98 ‘Data Tsunami’ pack, Jio’s ₹149 plan offers free local and STD voice calls, free incoming and outgoing on national roaming, 100 free SMS per day, and, complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Having said that, Reliance Jio also a prepaid plan priced at ₹98 which offers free local and STD voice calls, free national roaming, 300 free SMS, complimentary subscription to Jio apps, and, 2 GB of 4G data for a period of 28 days. So, in terms of data offered, BSNL’s ₹98 plan has an upper hand over Jio’s ₹98 plan.

With that being said, it’s also worth noting that Jio offers data over 4G network whereas BSNL offers it on a 2G/3G network, except in Kerala where it has launched its 4G service.

So, are you a BSNL prepaid customer? Will you being doing a recharge of this ₹98 ‘Data Tsunami’ pack?