Moto G6 Play reportedly launching in India on May 21 as Flipkart exclusive

Lenovo-owned Motorola announced its Moto G6 series of smartphones last month that includes the Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and the Moto G6 Plus. Earlier this week, Motorola India announced that it will launch the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play in India soon. Now, if a latest report is to be believed, we could see Motorola launching the Moto G6 Play in India next week.

According to a report by BGR India, Motorola is all set to launch the Moto G6 Play in India on May 21, and, it will be sold online exclusively through Flipkart. However, there’s no word on whether or not Motorola will launch the Moto G6 on May 21 alongside the G6 Play.

The Moto G6 Play sports a 5.7-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 1440 x 720 pixel resolution. The display has small bezels at its left and right side, however, the top and bottom bezels are relatively larger. In fact, the bottom bezel is home to Motorola logo and the fingerprint scanner is located at the back. It is embedded on the Motorola bat-wing logo.

Under the hood, the Moto G6 Play comes with Snapdragon 427 quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.4 GHz and is paired with 2 or 3 GB RAM. The 2 GB RAM variant has 16 GB of internal storage whereas the 3 GB RAM variant has 32 GB of internal storage. You can check out the full specs of the Moto G6 Play below.

Moto G6 Play Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 427 quad-core processor

Motorola India hasn’t revealed the launch dates of the Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Play yet, but once it does, we will share that information with you.