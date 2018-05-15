Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play launching soon in India

Last month, Lenovo-owned Motorola announced its Moto G6 series smartphones that include the Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and the Moto G6 Plus. All three of these smartphones were immediately available for purchase in Brazil, and then went on sale in Mexico in the following week. Well now, weeks after the announcement of these smartphones, Motorola is teasing the launch of the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play in India.

#helloyou, gaming pros, techies, movie buffs, artists, photographers, explorers, fashionistas! Gear up for the #motog6 and #motog6play, designed with you in mind. Register now to be the first one to get all updates. https://t.co/7DwB9QAEkZ pic.twitter.com/n1RYPSy45Q — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 15, 2018

Motorola India has shared a video on Twitter that teases the launch of the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play in India. The Moto G6 and G6 Play both have a similar design and sport a 5.7-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio. However, the display on the former has a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels whereas the latter has a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels.

Out of both these smartphones, the Moto G6 is the powerful one. It has Snapdragon 450 SoC under the hood which is paired with 3/4 GB RAM, whereas, the Moto G6 Play has Snapdragon 427 SoC under the hood which is paired with 2/3 GB RAM.

Moreover, the Moto G6 also comes with a dual camera setup at the back (12 MP + 5 MP), whereas, the Moto G6 Play boasts only a single 12 MP snapper on its back. Having said that, the Moto G6 Play packs a huge 4000 mAh battery underneath whereas the Moto G6 has a smaller 3000 mAh battery.

Having said that, there’s no word on if and when Motorola will launch the Moto G6 Plus in India. Besides, there’s also no word yet about the launch date of the Moto G6 and G6 Play in the country. However, Motorola’s “Notify Me” registration pages for G6 and G6 Play have gone live, hence, we can expect these smartphones to debut in India by late May or early June.

Moto G6 Specifications

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor

1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.7-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 3 and Moto Display

5.7-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 3 and Moto Display Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP with f/1.8 aperture, Portrait Mode and LED flash

12 MP + 5 MP with f/1.8 aperture, Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with Group Selfie Mode, Beauty Mode and LED flash

8 MP with Group Selfie Mode, Beauty Mode and LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM (depending on market)

Dual SIM (depending on market) Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Moto Key, Dolby Audio, Front-facing speaker, Moto Voice, Moto Actions, p2i water-repellent coating

Fingerprint Scanner, Moto Key, Dolby Audio, Front-facing speaker, Moto Voice, Moto Actions, p2i water-repellent coating Colors: Deep Indigo, Black, Blush, Silver

Deep Indigo, Black, Blush, Silver Battery: 3000 mAh with Turbo Charging

Moto G6 Play Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 427 quad-core processor

1.4 GHz Snapdragon 427 quad-core processor RAM: 2/3 GB

2/3 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 3 and Moto Display

5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 3 and Moto Display Rear Camera: 12 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and LED flash

12 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with Beauty Mode and LED flash

5 MP with Beauty Mode and LED flash Internal Storage: 16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM)

16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Single SIM

Single SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Moto Key, Dolby Audio, Front-facing speaker, Moto Voice, Moto Actions, p2i water-repellent coating

Fingerprint Scanner, Moto Key, Dolby Audio, Front-facing speaker, Moto Voice, Moto Actions, p2i water-repellent coating Colors: Deep Indigo, Flash Gray

Deep Indigo, Flash Gray Battery: 4000 mAh with 10W Fast Charging

What do you think should be the ideal price of the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play in India? Let us know in the comments down below.