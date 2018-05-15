How to disable Bixby key on Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ [Guide]

Samsung’s Bixby is a virtual assistant that gets things done for you with your voice commands. However, the Bixby key is still the most annoying thing on the phone. No matter what you are doing, either watching a movie, snapping pictures or playing games, the Bixby interferes if you accidentally triggered it. Here’s how you can disable Bixby key on Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.

How to disable Bixby key

Disabling the Bixby key will prevent you from activating the Bixby, most of the times I unexpectedly activate it when adjusting the volume. Make sure you have the updated your Bixby assistant.

To disable Bixby key, you can press the Bixby one last time and open the Bixby interface. Tap the Settings Gear icon and turn it off from there.

Go to Bixby Home -> Settings and tap the Bixby Key slider.

Alternately, swipe from the left side to the right side on the Home screen to open Bixby Home. Tap the Settings Gear icon and turn the slider off. This will prevent you from opening Bixby from the physical key.

This method works with Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+, Samsung Galaxy Note8, Samsung Galaxy S9, and Samsung Galaxy S9+ as of now.

Since now the Bixby key is free, you might want to assign it to another app or task, but sadly Samsung doesn’t offer any options to do it. You can still press and hold the Bixby key to talk to Bixby to with your voice commands which at least makes the use of it.

Which one do you prefer? Samsung Bixby, Google Assistant or Apple Siri?