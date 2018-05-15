Honor launching a new smartphone in India on May 22, could be the Honor 7C

Huawei sub-brand Honor is all set to launch its Honor 10 in India later today. The smartphone will be sold exclusively through Flipkart. Well, after launching the Honor 10 in India today, Honor will be launching another smartphone in India next week on May 22.

Honor has started sending out invites to the media for its launch event. The invite has a text that reads “SAVE THE DATE” along with the May 22 date below it. While the invite doesn’t explicitly reveal which smartphone Honor is going to launch on May 22, it does show the top-right portion of the front of a phone and the top-left portion of the back of the phone, which is similar to the Honor 7C.

The front of the phone in the invite shows the phone’s screen that has a wallpaper similar to the one in the official press image of the Honor 7C (see image above). Moreover, the back of the phone shown in the invite also seems to have a dual camera setup which further leads us to believe that this smartphone Honor’s launching on May 22 could very well be the Honor 7C.

Honor 7C Specifications

1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

Adreno 506 Operating System: EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo

EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.99-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) IPS Display with 2.5D curved glass, 18:9 aspect ratio and 268 ppi pixel density

5.99-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) IPS Display with 2.5D curved glass, 18:9 aspect ratio and 268 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with f/2.2 aperture, Bokeh Effect and LED flash

13 MP + 2 MP with f/2.2 aperture, Bokeh Effect and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Black, Blue, Gold, Red Battery: 3000 mAh

We can expect Honor to drop hints about this new smartphone that it’s launching on May 22 through teaser videos and images on social media in the next couple of days.