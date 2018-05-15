OPPO Realme 1 with 6-inch 18:9 display, Helio P60 SoC and up to 6 GB RAM launched in India

Earlier this month, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO announced its partnership with Amazon India for the launch of its Realme 1 smartphone in India on May 15, i.e., today. Realme is OPPO’s online-only sub-brand in India, and, the first smartphone that it has launched in India is the Realme 1.

The Realme 1 is actually a re-branded OPPO A3 which was launched in China last month. However, there are some differences between both these smartphones. The OPPO A3 comes with a 6.2-inch notched display having an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. However, the Realme 1 comes with a 6-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution sans the notch.

Having said that, the back of Realme 1 looks similar to the OPPO A3. Just like the OPPO A3, the Realme 1 also comes with a ‘Diamond Black’ design which is covered with glass and does look like a diamond. Thanks to the polygonal design patterns.

Speaking about the innards, the Realme 1, like the OPPO A3, is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60 SoC that’s paired with 3, 4 and 6 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB internal storage, 4 GB variant with 64 GB storage, and, the 6 GB variant with 128 GB storage. You also have the option to expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card.

The Realme 1 boots up to ColorOS 5.0 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It also comes with an Indian theme that’s specially designed for the Indian customers. For photography, the smartphone has a 13 MP camera at the back along with an 8 MP camera on the front.

That said, the Realme 1 also comes with features like AI Recognition, AI Beautification, AR Stickers, and, Bokeh Effect that blurs the background to help the subject stand out. Besides, the Realme 1 also comes with AI Board which is an AI-based digital assistant.

The Realme 1, like the OPPO A3, doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner, however, it does come with the Face Unlock feature that uses face recognition to unlock the smartphone. Realme 1 says that its face recognition can unlock the smartphone in less than 0.1 second.

Lastly, the Realme 1 packs in a 3410 mAh battery with AI Battery Management feature, and there’s also a Solar Red and Moonlight Silver variant of this smartphone in addition to the Diamond Black variant.

Realme 1 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P60 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Helio P60 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4/6 GB

3/4/6 GB GPU: Mali-G72 MP3

Mali-G72 MP3 Operating System: ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio

6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 13 MP with PDAF, Bokeh Effect and LED flash

13 MP with PDAF, Bokeh Effect and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with Bokeh Effect

8 MP with Bokeh Effect Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM (with Dual 4G)

Dual SIM (with Dual 4G) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Face Unlock, AI Recognition, AI Beautification, AR Stickers, AI Board

Face Unlock, AI Recognition, AI Beautification, AR Stickers, AI Board Colors: Moonlight Silver, Solar Red, Diamond Black

Moonlight Silver, Solar Red, Diamond Black Battery: 3410 mAh with AI Battery Management

Realme 1 Price in India and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹8990

₹8990 Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹10,990

₹10,990 Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ₹13,990

₹13,990 Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India. First sale on May 25 from 12 pm onwards (only 3 GB and 6 GB RAM variants)

Realme 1 Offers