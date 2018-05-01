OPPO and Amazon India team up to launch Realme 1 smartphone on May 15 in India

Last month, Taiwanese tech giant ASUS and Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart announced their partnership for the launch of ASUS ZenFone smartphones in India. And, the first smartphone that was launched in India as a part of this partnership was the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1. Well now, another smartphone company has announced its tie up with an e-commerce player in the country. Yes, we are talking about OPPO and Amazon India.

OPPO has teamed up with Amazon India for the launch of a new smartphone in India on May 15 under its sub-brand Realme, and, the first smartphone that will be launched in India by this brand will be the Realme 1.

Amazon India has also set up a landing page for the Realme 1 on its site. While Amazon India (or OPPO) hasn’t revealed any specifications of the Realme 1, it has shared an image of the Realme 1 that shows off its back.

The back of the Realme 1 looks similar to the OPPO A3 that was launched in China last week. Moreover, there’s no fingerprint scanner on the back of the Realme 1, which means the smartphone will either have it on the front below the display on a home button, or won’t have it all – just like the OPPO A3. If that turns out to be true, then you can expect the Realme 1 to come with Face Unlock feature that unlocks the smartphone using face recognition.

Furthermore, Amazon India’s page for Realme 1 also hints at this smartphone being a budget smartphone, hence, we might see lower-end specifications on the Realme 1 as compared to the OPPO A3.

However, OPPO, in a press note, has said that the Realme brand will launch smartphones in India that are priced in the range of ₹10,000 and ₹20,000. And, all the smartphones launched by Realme in the country will be sold exclusively through Amazon India.

Speaking on the launch of the brand, Mr. Madhav Seth, Chief Executive Officer, Realme India, said, “Today, young consumers prefer a better phone design that represents their different but real personalities. They are looking for an affordable price option without compromising on the built-quality and the device performance. On the functional side, their ask is a smarter camera and selfie experience. Realmephones will satisfy the needs of the young and online consumers through its exquisite design, leading specs, cutting edge technology and industry-leading quality. We believe we will be the real disruptor in online smartphone market!”

OPPO is aiming at the youth of the country with its Realme brand, hence, we can expect its smartphones to come with decent specifications at an affordable price – something that China-based Xiaomi has been in India for long.

We will know more about the Realme 1 smartphone as well as the Realme brand on May 15.