OPPO A3 goes official with 6.2-inch 19:9 notched display, 16 MP camera and Face Unlock

More than a month ago, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the OPPO A1 smartphone in China. And then a couple of days later, the company launched the OPPO F7 in India. Now today, the company has launched one more smartphone, dubbed OPPO A3.

The OPPO A3 looks very much similar to the OPPO F7. It has a 6.2-inch display with aspect ratio of 19:9 and resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. There’s also a notch up top, and, the phone also flaunts small bezels at the top, left and right sides.

Moving on to the back, the OPPO A3 reminds us of the OPPO F7 Black Edition. Just like the OPPO F7 Black Edition, the back of the OPPO A3 is also covered with multi-layered metal and glass, along with triangular-cut patterns, that make it look like the F7 Black Edition. Furthermore, the back of the OPPO A3 shimmers, and you can also see different color shades from different angles.

Having said that, while the OPPO F7 comes with a fingerprint scanner, the OPPO A3 has it missing. Hence, you have to make do with Face Unlock if you are too lazy to opt for PINs/Patterns/Passwords for your device security.

That said, speaking about the innards, the OPPO A3 comes with MediaTek’s Helio P60 SoC running the show which is mated to 4 GB of RAM. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box which is layered with the company’s ColorOS 5.0 atop.

In terms of optics, the OPPO A3 sports a 16 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. The former has an aperture of f/1.8, with the latter having a smaller f/2.2 aperture. Having said that, the smartphone cameras area also equipped with AI-based features like AI Beauty and AI Scene Recognition.

The OPPO A3 comes with 128 GB of internal storage which is impressive, however, if that’s enough, you can expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card. The smartphone comes in four colors – Black, Silver, Red and Pink – and, it has 3400 mAh battery under the hood to keep the lights on.

OPPO A3 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P60 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Helio P60 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Mali-G72 MP3

Mali-G72 MP3 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo based on ColorOS 5.0

Android 8.1 Oreo based on ColorOS 5.0 Display: 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio

6.2-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash

16 MP with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture

8 MP with f/2.2 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid

Dual Hybrid Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Face Unlock

Face Unlock Colors: Black, Silver, Red, Pink

Black, Silver, Red, Pink Battery: 3400 mAh

OPPO A3 Price and Availability

Price: ¥2099 (around $331/₹22,092)

¥2099 (around $331/₹22,092) Availability: Available in China. No word on availability in other markets.

Source | Via