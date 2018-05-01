Coolpad Note 6 with Dual Front Cameras and 4070 mAh battery launched in India as offline exclusive product

Last month, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Coolpad launched two new smartphones in India as offline exclusive products – the Coolpad A1 and the Coolpad Mega 4A. Now today, the company has announced the launch of yet another smartphone in India – the Coolpad Note 6 – that will be sold exclusively through offline stores.

The Coolpad Note 6 is a budget smartphone targeted at those who take a lot of selfies. It features dual camera setup on the front that’s a combination of one 8 MP and one 5 MP camera. The secondary camera comes with 120-degree wide-angle lens that helps you accommodate more people in a selfie, saving you from stretching your arm further up so that no one’s left out of the frame.

That said, for regular shots, you get a 13 MP snapper at the back. And, speaking about the innards, the Coolpad Note 6 comes with Snapdragon 435 SoC which is laced with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Android 7.1 Nougat, and, comes in two internal storage options – 32 GB and 64 GB. However, you can also expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card. And, the good thing here is that the Note 6 has a dedicated slot for the microSD card, which means you don’t have to choose between inserting an extra SIM card, or having more storage.

The Coolpad Note 6 also comes with a fingerprint scanner that’s housed on the home button on the front. The smartphone also comes with features like Erase Mode, Game Dock and Scroll Screenshot, and, comes packed with a huge 4070 mAh battery which Coolpad says can offer two days of battery life, with a standby time of 350 hours.

Commenting on the launch of the Note 6, Syed Tajuddin, CEO, Coolpad India, said, “We are overwhelmed by the response we have received so far for all the handsets we have launched in the past. Despite a lot of options for Indian customers in this price range, customers have opted for Coolpad devices because they appreciate the quality, power pact and rich features of Coolpad smartphones. With a dual selfie camera, great viewing experience, long lasting battery, Coolpad Note 6 will offer a great value for money smartphone for the Indian customers . We are also planning to introduce few more aggressive offline devices in next 2-3 months, in order to make an expansion in the offline market through our retails partners and multi- brand outlets. We are expecting that Coolpad will be able to make a strong presence in offline market by the end of 2018.”

Coolpad Note 6 Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor

4 GB GPU: Adreno 505

Android 7.1 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS Display

13 MP with f/2.2 aperture, 6P lens, PDAF, Motion Mode, Erase Mode, Beauty Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP + 5 MP (120-degree wide-angle lens) with Flash

32/64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card slot (dedicated slot)

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 4070 mAh

Coolpad Note 6 Price in India and Availability