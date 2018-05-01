South Korean tech giant Samsung rolled out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for its 2017 flagships – the Galaxy S8 and S8+ – back in February this year. And now, the company has finally started rolling out the Oreo update for its flagships of 2016 – the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge.

The Android Oreo update for Galaxy S7 and S7 edge weighs more than 1.2 GB in size, hence, it’s advisable to download it over a Wi-Fi connection instead of Mobile Data to avoid incurring any extra data charges.

The update for Galaxy S7 carries version number G930FXXU2ERD5, whereas, the update for Galaxy S7 edge carries version number G935FXXU2ERD5. Having said that, apart from upgrading the S7 and S7 edge to Oreo, these updates also bring along Samsung Experience 9.0. And, along with bringing Oreo-specific features like Picture-in-Picture Mode, Notification Snoozing, Autofill Framework, and more, this update also brings in Google’s Android security patch for the month of April that’s dated April 1, 2018.

With that being said, the update is currently rolling out only in the UK, but, users in other countries should receive the Oreo update on their S7/S7 edge by the end of this month.

